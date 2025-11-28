All the signs that TikTok’s Mr Fantasy is really KJ Apa in disguise

The global domination of TikTok has made it possible to become famous quite literally overnight, and no one knows that better than Mr Fantasy, who's amassed over one million followers in just a few months, and even had chance to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

Complete with a questionable full-fringe-bob wig, gap teeth, and the most stereotypical British accent in existence, the eccentric musician-meets-borderline-parody has been using the platform to promote his 80s pop-inspired creations - and make people laugh along the way.

But, it only took a few videos for fans of Mr Fantasy - who seemingly blew up out of nowhere - to become suspicious that he wasn't who he said he was; not least because they refuse to believe an actual person has a carbon-copy personality of Austin Powers.

And as more and more hints have started creeping up, people are pretty convinced that the real face behind Mr Fantasy's account is actually Riverdale actor, KJ Apa.

"This has to be him, it’s honestly killing me not knowing," one person wrote in the comments under a Mr Fantasy video.

"Starting to feel like Mr Fantasy is the real person and KJ Apa is a character he plays," another joked.



"We will never see KJ Apa ever again," a third chimed in.

So, is Mr Fantasy really KJ Apa? Here's every hint that could confirm his identity...

Mr Fantasy's tattoos look familiar

@iamtherealmrfantasy Happy Friday my dear Fantasys 😜 may we all go out today and spread the message of love & freedom 😜😜😜 I love you all very much 🤪🤪🤪🇺🇸 #mrfantasy #therealmrfantasy #mrfantasy

Arguably, one of the biggest giveaways that Mr Fantasy is more closely linked to KJ Apa than we first thought is his rather distinctive tattoos. Both of them have the same tribal pattern on their left shoulder, as well as a matching wrist tattoo. Suspicious.





KJ Apa has previously dabbled in music

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Mr Fantasy wants to become one of the biggest names in music - and KJ Apa is also no stranger to a studio.

The actor is already involved in a band called the Good Time Boys, and released his solo debut album Clocks in 2021. Given that Mr Fantasy's music is drastically different from his previous work, it would make total sense for him to release it under a different name.





Mr Fantasy already has a few industry friends





@iamtherealmrfantasy Living quarter’s established, welcome to my abode 🤪😜 now……where were we? 🤣🤣😜😜 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

In one of Mr Fantasy's earliest videos, he introduces followers to his apartment - and more specifically - his roommate, who he loosely refers to as Blaine.

However, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Blaine was actually Blaine Kern III, who's previously starred in major shows including The Walking Dead and Accused.

It seems likely that an already well-established actor would have friends in similar careers.





KJ Apa is no stranger to an alter-ego

@fifiisqueen Absolutely gorgeous day on set today.

"Why on earth would KJ Apa need an alter-ego?", we hear you ask. Well, it wouldn't be the first time. During lockdown, @Fifiisqueen became wildly popular on TikTok, after fans noticed it was the Map That Leads To You star in his element, dancing to every viral song he possibly could at that time.

Is Mr Fantasy just another opportunity for Apa to show his personality range? We could be convinced...

Indy100 has contacted KJ Apa's reps for confirmation

