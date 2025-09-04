Has KJ Apa released music under an alter ego?

A man known as "Mr. Fantasy", sporting a messy black bob-style wig and an English accent, has been going viral on social media as viewers pointed out the uncanny resemblance he has to the Riverdale actor from New Zealand who recently starred in the romantic drama, The Map That Leads to You.

His eccentric videos so far have included a house tour with his flatmate called Blaine, walking down to the Hollywood Bowl to declare "my name is gonna be up there one day", as well as going to Venice Beach in speedos on the set of his new music video.

Already, the account has over 357,000 followers at the time of writing.

Apa himself has not confirmed that he's behind the persona, but viewers have pointed out that, despite the different hair and teeth, Mr. Fantasy has Apa’s tattoos.





@iamtherealmrfantasy Straight from the horses mouth 😜🤪 happy Monday everyone let’s keep going now where we ? 🤣🤣😜😜😜😜

The whole thing left fans confused about whether this is an alter ego or a character for a project.

One person said, "I'm SO confused if this is KJ Apa or not."

"Guys it’s not KJ Apa. It’s Mr Fantasy, real name James Lewin - from Portsmouth, UK. Musical influences include The Strokes, The Verve and Flo Rida," a second person joked.

A third person added, "Maybe the concept of Hannah Montana isn’t too hard to believe."

"THIS HAS TO BE FOR A MOVIE- I just can’t prove it yet…" a fourth person commented.

But Mr. Fantasy clearly has musical ambitions, as he has since released a self-titled song, which is available to listen to on music streaming platforms.

He has released two parts of his music video on TikTok, where he's wearing bright, colourful outfits as he walks around Los Angeles.

As for the song, if you like groovy disco music, then this will be right up your street.

@iamtherealmrfantasy The wait is over. Here is Part 1 of my very first video for my debut single “Mr. Fantasy” I love you all. The adventure has only just begun😜😜🤪🤪🤪 many more to come!!! I love you always - MR. FANTASY … now where were we? 🤪 oh and a big round of applause for John my filmographie / director thankyou John. Part 2 coming tomorrow!! “Mr. Fantasy” is out on all platforms!! Tap my Linktree to find the song or find it on the platform of your choice 😜 Song Produced by the inimitable Frenchman @Florian Gouello 🇫🇷 #mrfantasy

Viewers have given their verdict on the tune, and everyone is surprised at how much they like it.

"What if KJ apa created Mr Fantasy just so he could release music without being judged?" one person asked.

A second person wrote, "Mr. Fantasy I’m sorry for doubting you. This is fire."

"Ok but why does this kinda slap though," a third person added.

A fourth person commented, "Why is the song actually good stop."

Apa's Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart commented, "Oh my god."

