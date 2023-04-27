YouTuber refuses to apologise for buying homeless man food and eating it himself

A YouTuber who posted a video of himself eating a burger in front of a homeless man has refused to apologise after sparking a backlash, insisting that the clip was faked.

The content creator, who goes by the user name Whatsuptre, uploaded a since-deleted clip of himself approaching a man and offering to buy him a meal from the US food chain Wendy's.

He then approached the man, saying: "I got you a Sprite, large fries and two Baconators." He explained how he was homeless himself, so he was "going to make sure you get on the right path." Instead of handing over the bag, he ate it in front of him.

Trevon previously stated the video was staged and the man was, in fact, his "friend". Despite suffering a social media backlash, he has stated that he won’t be apologising.

Trevon later posted a video on Instagram addressing the controversy, emphasising that the video was faked.

“For people who did not read my description on my last video, the burger Wendy’s video with the homeless guy was fake,” he said.

He also added that he had bought another meal for the homeless man, before saying that he didn’t care whether or not people thought the video was done in poor taste.

“I don’t care it’s like watching a tv show, you don’t like the role, you don’t like the script? Then don’t watch it!” he said.

The Daily Mail previously claimed the YouTuber updated his caption on the original video to read: "I asked him before hand if we could make this video and he agreed to be in it. I gave him some money and food before we even started recording."

In another post, he allegedly wrote: "I have the entire world mad at me over an edited video" and included the meaning of the phrase 'rage bait'.

