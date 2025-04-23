Why is everyone commenting ‘Zahide won this trend’ on TikTok?

Anyone on TikTok recently will probably have come across the quote "Zahide won this trend" in the comment section of a random video.

So it's fair to say it's been causing some confusion for some users on the app - here's everything you need to know.

Who is Zahide?

The spam comment refers to Turkish-German TikTok star Zahide (@zah1de_kyc), who has over 8.1 million followers on the video platform at just 14 years old.





@zah1de_kyc We be Burnin

Her content consists of lip syncing, dance and choreography videos, and she is a member of the dance crew, Lunatix, with the content creator being referred to as "new Charli D'Amelio".

Why is everyone saying she's "won this trend"?

The trend stems from her followers and fans commenting under popular TikTok videos in an effort to get Zahide's attention for her to do the activity demonstrated in the clip they commented on.

According to Know Your Meme, the comments appear to have started as part of a feud between Zahide and fellow content creator Chiara (@chiaraspureluv), "with fans of the young women pitting them against each other in their comments".

This soon spread from trending dances to more generic videos on TikTok, so people who weren't familiar with Zahide were seeing the comments, and this sparked some of the confusion.

Reaction videos to the trend

While the trend started off in the comment section, creators have been posting videos about "Zahide won this trend".

TikToker Haley Baylee (@haleyybaylee) posted a video joking about the "Zahide won this trend" comment trend, where she shared her reaction to various influencers "winning" trends, and this has over 19 million views.

@haleyybaylee We all know Zahide won this trend 🔥





Meanwhile, TikToker Anthony (@undiagnosedanthony) shared how fed up he is with seeing the comment.

"Please stop commenting 'Zahide won this trend' on people's videos, it's so f***ing annoying," he said in the video that has 1.2 million views.





