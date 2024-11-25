Alison Hammond has gone viral after she couldn't control her laughter and had to apologise during a segment on This Morning where Charlotte Church gave a 'sound bath'.

The Welsh singer and environmental activist was on the daytime programme where she talked about her wellness retreat called The Dreaming at Rhydoldog House, in the county of Powys, Wales.

A 'sound bath' is just one of the many treatments on offer and Charlotte gave a demonstration of what this entails to presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

You might be wondering what a sound bath is... Well, according to VeryWell Mind, it's a "meditative experience where those in attendance are 'bathed' in sound waves".

Church was joined by her husband Jonathan Powell who played a musical instrument for the sound bath while she harmonised with the music.

The camera then cut to the presenters and while O'Leary looked peaceful as he lay on the cushions, it then panned to Hammond who was struggling to contain her giggles.

After the segment, Hammond apologised for laughing but admitted she didn't expect Church to sing.

"I'm so sorry... I feel like I was being rude" and then added: "What was really throwing me was you singing."

@samsaysrelax @Alison Hammond loses it during a @Charlotte Church Sound Bath on @This Morning 😊

Since then, the moment has been shared on TikTok where it has gone viral with more than 5m views and the TikToker who posted the clip described it as "the best thing you will see this weekend".

People in the comments section were thoroughly entertained with Hammond's reaction and could relate to her trying unsuccessfully to control her laughter.

One person said: "There's nothing like trying not to laugh in a serious situation. It's the best feeling in the world."

"No way Alison should have been trusted with this segment, she's so unserious of course she'd laugh. Love to see it," another person wrote.

A third person added: "Alison is the type of friend you would get separated from in class because you wouldn't stop talking and laughing together. I love her."

"Dermot trying to turn away so he doesn’t laugh too," a fourth person commented.

Someone else posted: "I did not expect to see Charlotte Church doing a sound bath on my fyp today."

