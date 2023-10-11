Holly Willoughby's final appearance on This Morning as star unexpectedly quits

Holly Willoughby has revealed that she won't be returning to This Morning, following an eventful year.

Her final appearance on the show was last Wednesday (4 October), where she signed off by saying "see you tomorrow" - not knowing that she wouldn't be coming back.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together", she signed off on Instagram.

