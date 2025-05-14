Andor hailed 'best Star Wars series ever' by fans following season 2 release

Warning: Spoilers for Andor ahead

Andor season two is here, and everyone's already saying the same thing: It could be the best Star Wars series of all time.

The 12-episode series, which is now streaming on Disney+, forms part of a prequel to Rogue One (which is in itself a prequel to the original 1977 Star Wars film).

It's a politics-heavy thriller that follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in the lead-up to the Rogue One storyline that sees him steal the Death Star plans with Jyn Erso - and explores what prompted him to become a rebel in the first place.

Season one ended with Cassian breaking free from Narkina 5, but Luthen has other plans, planning to kill Cassian himself before backing out when confronted.

Disney+

Season two's opening episodes are set a whole year after the season 1 finale, with the date representing the episodes, 'BBY 4' representing four years before the Battle Of Yavin (the Star Wars space fight that ends with the Death Star exploding).

The rest of the cast includes Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, and Kyle Soller as Syril Karn.

It's thought that the upcoming episodes will jump between different timelines and locations to bring a whole movie saga to just one series.

It's going down well with fans too, because the first reviews are in, and it's five stars across the board, alongside an impressive 99 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here's what fans had to say...

Fans have already chosen their favourites of the season





It would appear it's Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) who really stole the show

Others can't wait for the next few episodes to be released...









Why not read...

People are only just realising young Sabrina Carpenter is in this Netflix series

Everything we know about Andor season 2

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings