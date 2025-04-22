Sabrina Carpenter has emerged as nothing short of a pop icon in the last two years - so much so that we almost forget that she started out as a Disney Channel star.

But what if we told you that she'd actually appeared in one of your favourite Netflix series long before you even knew who she was?

Some fans have picked up on the cameo, filmed when the now-25-year-old was just 12 years old, after rewatching the prison-based show, which had 16 Emmy nominations and four wins.

Guessed it yet?

That's right, the 'Espresso' singer was in the very first season of Orange is the New Black, way back in 2013, in an episode titled 'F*cksgiving'.

People are only just realising young Sabrina Carpenter is in this huge Netflix series Netflix

For those who haven't seen OITNB, the hit show follows the story of oh-so-middle-class Piper Chapman, who is unexpectedly sentenced to prison for transporting drug money for her ex-girlfriend, and all of the weird and wonderful characters she meets behind bars.

But despite Sabrina's penchant for 'arresting' fans for being "too hot" at her Short N' Sweet tour, she doesn't play a fellow jailbird in the show.

We see her in a flashback as a young Jessica Wedge, a former classmate and bully of Alex Vause (Piper's ex-girlfriend).

"Real Adidas have three stripes, not four, yours are bobos", she's heard saying to Vause, surrounded by a group of giggling teenage girls.





@kaleyybuchannan idk how i didn’t remember this it sent me #orangeisthenewblack #oitnb #sabrinacarpenter

When a young Vause responds saying her mom has "like four jobs", Sabrina's character responds: "That's not something to brag about. You dress like a bum."

She finishes her scene with the ever-savage: "Bye, bye, pig-sty!"

While Sabrina looks a whole lot younger in the show, if you go back and re-watch it, it's unmistakably her.

"That's that mean espresso", one person joked in the comments of a clip from the show, referencing her hit song.

"Why did they always have her playing a mean girl", another chimed in.

"She was so good at playing bullies it made it hard for me to like her when her album blew up", someone else added.

We're going to need her back for a reboot.

