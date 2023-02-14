5 of Arrested Development’s best running jokes as Netflix axes cult comedy

All we can say about Netflix's decision to removeArrested Development from its platform is that they've made a huge mistake.

Yes, that’s right, the streaming service has announced that it will ditch the cult comedy on March 15, including the two final seasons that it produced itself.

In tribute to the show, indy100 decided to remind readers of some of its best running jokes, but all that did is remind us of what a phenomenal series it truly is.

From Lucille Two to Carl Weathers and his stew, there are too many great side characters to mention and too many great tropes to include, so we ask you to humour us by letting us focus on just a handful (and make that a right hand for Buster).

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here’s a look at some of the most iconic gags that all Bluth fans will know and love:

The banana stand

Ah, the big yellow joint. How could we not pay homage to you?

The humble stall gets destroyed and rebuilt several times over the course of the series, most notably despite George Senior’s repeated assurance that “there's always money in the banana stand”. Of course, Michael didn’t realise he should take his dad’s words literally, and it was only after he burned down the stand in an act of protest that he learnt there was $250,000 hidden within its walls.

Arrested Development: There's Always Money In The Banana Stand youtu.be





The chicken dance

Michael’s question is a valid one: “Has anyone in this family ever seen a chicken?”

His mother and siblings frequently delight in branding each other “a chicken”, following the taunt up with an exuberantly inaccurate impression of the bird.

Arrested Development - Chicken Dance (Whole Family) youtu.be





The literal doctor

He’s the medic whose training clearly never covered how to deliver sensitive news. Dr Fishman, aka “Dr Wordsmith”, treats various members of the Bluth family, each time relaying information about their condition in a hilariously misleading way.

Arrested Development - The Literal Doctor youtu.be





Lucille

We know it’s not fair to single out just one character, given that they’re all icons in their own right, but it only seems right to shine a special spotlight on our favourite matriarch, played by the great late Jessica Walter.

You can see our round-up of her best moments here, which include her views on her middle son GOB, her understanding of the cost of a banana and her mastery of a single wink.

Best of Lucille Bluth youtu.be





I’ve made a huge mistake

What begins as a quintessential GOB catchphrase is, over time, adopted by the rest of the family, and is proof that the best punchlines are often the most deadpan.

Arrested Development - I've Made a Huge Mistake Compilation youtu.be





We'd also like to take this opportunity to repeat to Netflix that by pulling Arrested Development they'll be making a huge mistake.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.