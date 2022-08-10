Everyone is comparing the opening scene of Schitt's Creek to Trump's Mar-a-Lago raid

As Donald Trump has his Mar-a-Lago home raided by the FBI, the internet is drawing comparisons to what happens in the opening episode of comedy series, Schitt's Creek.

The show sees the Rose family raided after their businesses manager gets caught embezzling, and all of their belongings are dragged out of their mansion.

While it's unlikely that the Trumps will end up in a motel like they did, we can only imagine the scenes of when it happened - and the show is about as close as we'll get.

