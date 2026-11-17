We're nearing the end of 2026, looking ahead to 2027 - more specifically the 2027 Grammy Awards, as the nominations for next year's ceremony have been announced.

RAYE leads with the most nods as the singer received 11 nominations, and tying the record for most nominations in a single year by a woman artist as a result, with her album This Album May Contain Hope up for Album of the Year and lead single 'Where Is My Husband!', nominated for both song and record of the year.

Meanwhile, Rosalía received nine nominations, followed by Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert with seven respectively, while Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers also each achieved seven nominations. Then Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean and Leon Thomas have each been nominated six times for their projects.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Beyoncé has made history with her nomination for Best R&B Solo Performance for 'MORNING DEW (DONK)' as it marks her 100th Grammy nomination in total.

The late Dolly Parton has been recognised with nominations in the best country duo/group performance category, which comes after the country star died in August at the age of 80 .

There have been a number of snubs this year, most notably Harry Styles whose last album Harry's House won album of the year in 2023, however his latest record Kiss All The Time. Disco, Ocassionally. didn't receive any nominations. Similarly, Gracie Abrams's latest album Daughter From Hell didn't receive any nominations either.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

It was a breakout year for Audrey Hobert with her hit 'Sue Me,' but she was shut out of a Best New Artist nomination, while her brother Malcolm Todd, despite achieving viral and chart success, also missed out on a Best New Artist nom - we could've had the first Grammys sibling noms.

Noah Kahan's album The Great Divide missed out on Album, Record, and Song of the Year nods, receiving one nomination for Best Contemporary Folk Album. Ariana Grande received nods for Best Pop Vocal Album for Petal and Song of the Year, but her album petal missed out on Album of the Year nomination.

What is social media saying?

Since the Grammy 2027 nominations were announced, music fans have been reacting and making their opinions known on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions:

One person said, "Even the Grammy voters were gagging," referencing Tinashe.





"Still shocked they didn’t submit STATESIDE for a Grammy…." referring to the 'Statesider remix' by Pinkpantheress and Zara Larsson.





A third person added, "ARIANA GRANDE IS NOMINATED FOR 4 GRAMMYS TODAY !?!!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!???"









"The Life of a Showgirl being nominated for album of the year kind of tells you everything you need to know about the Grammys," a fourth person commented.





"Baby that album took me THROUGH there yea give her all the damn awards," a fifth person said about Raye's album.

"God how can you not be rooting for Raye? What a STORY! Top nominated artist at the Grammys!! The joint highest number of nominations in one year for a female artist ever. From a woman who was once being held ransom by a label, made to make music her heart wasn't in. WHAT A STORY!"





"These albums are for real music lovers and that’s why both of them are nominated for AOTY. they’re so ambitious, experimental in their nature and bring something new and extraordinary to the table. beautiful vocals, lyrics and instrumentals. raye and rosalia deserve all the love."





"Unironically deserves to sweep no one on the list comes close," referring to Olivia Rodrigo.





"How it felt watching the Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo Grammy nominations roll in this morning."





"7 Grammy nominations aren’t enough i need Phoebe Bridgers to win the Nobel Prize."





"Raye, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Dean having multiple grammy nominations for next year makes my heart so happy."





"HARRY STYLES HAS ZERO GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?????? WHAT IS HAPPENING???!!!!!"





"Just woke up to Harry Styles receiving ZERO Grammy noms?????"





"The fact gracie has ZERO Grammy nominations this year is insane to me."





"Audrey Hobert didn’t get a Best New Artist nomination at the #GRAMMYs"





"AUDREY HOBERT WE WILL GET YOU THAT BEST NEW ARTIST WIN NEXT YEAR."

















"Congratulations to Beyoncé who just earned her 100th Grammy nomination. LEGENDARY."





"SAY HER NAMEEEEEEE 100 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS BEYONCÉ BEYONCEEEEE."

All the Grammy 2027 nominations

Here is the full list of all the Grammy 2027 nominations for every category:

Album of the Year

Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean Dandelion – Ella Langley

The Romantic – Bruno Mars

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE – RAYE

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo

LUX (Complete Works) - ROSALÍA

The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

Man I Need – Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean Choosin' Texas – Ella Langley

I Just Might – Bruno Mars

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE

the cure – Olivia Rodrigo

Berghain – ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor

The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Dracula – Tame Impala, JENNIE

Song of the Year

Berghain – Björk, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, ROSALÍA, Dylan Wiggins

Choosin' Texas – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Joybeth Taylor

the cure – Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo

hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande, Max Martin, Ilya

I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5) – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift

Man I Need – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Zach Nahome

Man I Need – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Zach Nahome Risk it All – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE, Mike Sabath

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Producer of the Year, Non—Classical

Tony Berg

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Songwriter of the Year, Non—Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

RAYE

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance

Man I Need – Olivia Dean

Risk it All – Bruno Mars

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE

the cure – Olivia Rodrigo

Sauvignon Blanc – ROSALÍA

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

RUNWAY – Lady Gaga, Doechii

Bring Your Love – Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

Click Clack Symphony – RAYE, Hans Zimmer

Click Clack Symphony – RAYE, Hans Zimmer The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter Dracula – Tame Impala, JENNIE

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

Sunset Kiss – BABYMETAL, Polyphia

Unang Kilig – BINI

BANG BANG – IVE

404 (New Era) – KiiiKiii

YES – LiSA

VISA – SB19

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean

petal – Ariana Grande

The Romantic – Bruno Mars

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE – RAYE

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Electronic/Dance Recording

Lights Burn Dimmer – Fred Again.., (Jamie T)

I Feel So Free – Madonna

CRANK – Slayyyter

My Old Ways – Tame Impala

Melatonin – Tinashe

Music – underscores

Best Dance Pop Recording

Blue Moon – Zara Larsson

Danceteria – Madonna

Life Boat – RAYE

DANCE... – Slayyyter

Too Easy – Tinashe

Best Dance/Electronic Album

CONFESSIONS II – Madonna

Sexistential – Robyn

SOMA – Skrillex

WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA – Slayyyter

Deadbeat – Tame Impala

Best Remixed Recording

Beto's Horns (fred remix) – Fred again.., Tom Norris

I Just Might (Austin Millz remix) – Austin Millz

Love Sensation – Jacques Lu Cont

Opalite (Chris Lake Remix) – Chris Lake

A Question of Trust - Boys Noize Remix – Boys Noize

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – David Guetta, Hypaton

Best Rock Performance

Sarniezz – Angine de Poitrine

Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers

Trinidad – Geese

what's wrong with me – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

In The Stars – The Rolling Stone

Best Metal Performance

The Edge of Perfection – Anthrax

Hive Mind – Knocked Loose, Denzel Curry

Your Ghost Again – Mastodon

Let There Be Shred – Megadeth

End of You – Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

Best Rock Song

In The Stars – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson, Marshall Vore

My Only Angel – Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler, YUNGBLUD

Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix – Bruce Springsteen

Trinidad – Max Bassin, Dominic DiGesu, Emily Green, Cameron Winter

what's wrong with me – Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Sasha Sloan

Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Vol.II – Angine de Poitrine

Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters

The Wow! Signal – Muse

Foreign Tongues – The Rolling Stones

Frozen Charlotte – Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

Fabienk – Angine de Poitrine

Kill Me – Phoebe Bridgers

Kill Me – Phoebe Bridgers Au Pays du Cocaine – Geese

Au Pays du Cocaine – Geese Reliquia – ROSALÍA

Reliquia – ROSALÍA Showbiz – Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes

Alabama Shakes Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers

Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers Music, Fashion, Film – Charli XCX

Music, Fashion, Film – Charli XCX Getting Killed – Geese

Getting Killed – Geese The Mountain – Gorillaz

The Mountain – Gorillaz LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA

Best R&B Solo Performance

Morning Dew (Donk) – Beyoncé

Out the Window – Kehlani

Let Me – Victoria Monét

Pressha – Jill Scott

What You Need – Tems

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance

Fallin' – Chris Brown Featuring Leon Thomas

47th Street – Lalah Hathaway Featuring J. Ivy

Sweet Nuthins – Kehlani Featuring Leon Thomas

Mess – PJ Morton Featuring Keyon Harrold

To B Honest – Jill Scott Featuring JID

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Found Myself” – Durand Bernarr

“Can’t Let Go” – Lalah Hathaway

“Beautiful People” – Jill Scott

“My Muse” – Leon Thomas

“If I Let You” – The Womack Sisters

Best Progressive R&B Album

Bernarr. – Durand Bernarr

Waves – Moonchild

The Last Balloon – Tank and the Bangas

Pholks – Leon Thomas

Distracted – Thundercat

Best Rap Performance

“Good Flirts” – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

“ErrTime” – Cardi B

“Run It Back!!”– De La Soul Featuring Nas

“Let ‘Em Know” – T.I.

“Body” – Don Toliver

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“This Woman” – Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla Featuring D’Angelo)

“Safe” – Cardi B Featuring Kehlani

“Girl, Get Up” – Doechii Featuring SZA

“E85” – Don Toliver

“Watching Us” – Wale Featuring Leon Thomas

Best Rap Song

“E85” – Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster and Caleb Toliver (Don Toliver)

“ErrTime” – Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed and Jordan Thorpe (Cardi B)

“Girl, Get Up” – Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith (Doechii Featuring SZA)

“Let ‘Em Know” – T.I. and Pharrell Williams (T.I.)

“Spend Dat” – Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds and Anthony Germaine White (Yung Miami)

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Shaman Strikes Back – Marc Marcel

The Color of Rain – Aja Monet

A Hero and a Villain – Mad Skillz

How Love Grows – Jwalt (& ClayDough)

Leap Life – Saul Williams

Best Jazz Performance

“In Walked Bud” – Jon Batiste

“Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme” – The Baylor Project

“Sophisticated Lady” – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

“The Lady Is a Tramp” – Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur

“I Get Along WIthout You Very Well (Except Sometimes)” – Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman & Dan Pugach

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For Dinah – Ledisi

The Wise Ones – Gretchen Parlato

Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center – Catherine Russell

With Every Breath I Take – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

The Devil I Knew – Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Monk Movements – Jon Batiste

We Dream – Lakecia Benjamin

Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live) – Chick Corea

Leave That in There – Sullivan Fortner

Side-Eye III+ – Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live) – Alex Conde

In the Brass Palace – Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band

Jim McNeely Expeditions – Frankfurt Radio Big Band & Jim McNeely

25 Years of Phatness – Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Oracles – Helen Sung Big Band & Helen Sung

Best Latin Jazz Album

Filin – Melissa Aldana

Ao Vivo (Live) – Eliane Elias

Monk Con Clave – Carlos Henriquez Featuring Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch & Robert Rodriguez

Gonzalo Plays Pino – Gonzalo Rubalcaba

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3 – Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Trip the Night Fantastic – Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science

Who Asked? – Domi & JD Beck

Purpose – Terrace Martin & Marcus Gilmore

Oh Snap – Cécile McLorin Salvant

Fathers – Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons & Kenny Beats

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

“A Couple Minutes” – Olivia Dean

“For Good” – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

“Madwoman” – Laufey

“I Hate The Way I Look Today” – Raye

“All That’s Left” – Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Good Grief – Sara Bareilles

The Boys of Dungeon Lane – Paul McCartney

Better Broken – Sarah McLachlan

An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios – Leslie Odom Jr.

Whatever’s Clever! – Charlie Puth

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Monk Meditations – Jon Batiste

Lullaby for the Lost – Donny McCaslin

A Six String Odyssey – Six String Symphony

Somni – Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

BaRcoDe – Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theatre Album

Chess the Musical

The Lost Boys

Ragtime

Schmigadoon!

Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York

Best Country Solo Performance

“The Whole World” – Vince Gill

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves

“Can’t Sit Still” – Lainey Wilson

“Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Butterfly” – Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton

“Here” – Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton

“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert

“Light of a Clear Blue Morning” – Dolly Parton Featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire

“Phone, Keys, Wallet” – Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

Best Country Song

“Beautiful Things” – Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington and Megan Moroney (Megan Moroney)

“Choosin’ Texas” – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor (Ella Langley)

“Dry Spell” – Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne (Kacey Musgraves)

“Hardwired” – Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert and Stephen Wilson Jr. (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

“Phone, Keys, Wallet” – Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson (Lainey Wilson, John Mayer)

Best American Roots Performance

“Still Crying” – Sara Bareilles

“You Without Me” – Brandi Carlile

“Coyote” – Chuck Leah

“Human Mind” – Mavis Staples

“No Kings” – Jesse Welles Featuring Joan Baez

Best Americana Performance

“Heartland” – Sara Bareilles

“Returning to Myself” – Brandi Carlile

“Sad and Beautiful World” – Mavis Staples

“Mill Town Flood” – Billy Strings

“Masks Off” – Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song

“Masks Off” – Jesse Welles

“My Full Name” – Madison Cunningham

“Returning to Myself” – Brandi Carlile

“Tennessee Sunshine” – Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin & Grant Maloy Smith (Grant Maloy Smith)

“Waist Deep” – Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg & Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes)

Best Americana Album

Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile

Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples

Future Soul – Tedeschi Trucks Band

Masks Off – Jesse Welles

World’s Gone Wrong – Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

Rattlin’ Bones – Bronwyn

Safe, Sensible and Sane – Alison Brown & Steve Martin

Bluegrass Woman – Lindsay Lou

So Much for Goodbyes – Billy Strings

Earl Jam 2 – Tony Trischka

Best Traditional Blues Album

Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul – Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring Mr. Sipp

B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 – Joe Bonamassa

Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience – Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

Blues Now – GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

Slideways – Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Alive! (Live) – Fantastic Negrito

Paper Doll (Live) – Samantha Fish

Just Say Yes – Ruthie Foster

Hard Road – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

The Breakdown – Keb’ Mo’

Best Traditional Folk Album

The Fiddle and the Drum – Renée Fleming With Béla Fleck

North Node – Natalie & Brittany Haas

The Fiddle Funnel Sessions – E J Ouellette

Together Again – Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon

Under The Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025) – Jesse Welles

Best Contemporary Folk Album

Le Sigh – Kris Angelis

Ace – Madison Cunningham

The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs – Noah Kahan

Lost Cause Lover Fool – The Milk Carton Kids

Bloodline – Mon Rovîa

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Louisiana Love – Robin Barnes

Live at Tipitina’s 2025 – Dumpstaphunk

This Village – Ranky Tanky

Ain’t No Dying – The Rumble Featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem – Tongva Ensemble Featuring Connor Chee & Geneviève Gros-Louis

Best Gospel Album

Devotion – Cory Henry

Revival: Life in Dallas – Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Singers

Closer (Live In Chicago) – Jonathan McReynolds

Sunday Morning – PJ Morton

The Hymns – CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Shiloh – Doe

Coritos Vol. 2 – Israel & New Breed

King of Hearts – In the Room! – Brandon Lake

Jamie MacDonald – Jamie MacDonald

Breathe on It – Tauren Wells

Roots Gospel Album

Through the Fire – Jason Crabb

On a Different Note – Tim Lovelace

Light. Hope. Faith. – Cara Paige

A Fireside Christmas – Karen Peck & New River

Rise and Shine – Sunday Drive

Best Latin Pop Album

“NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO” – Karol G

“Femme Fatale” – Mon Laferte

“Muda” – Carín León

“¿Dónde Es El After?” – Rawayana

“Bendito Verano” – Elena Rose

Best Música Urbana Album

“Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0” – Rauw Alejandro

“Omerta” – J Balvin, Ryan Castro

”HOPI SENDÉ” – Ryan Castro

“Omakase” – Alvaro Diaz

“El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid vs Ferxxo” – Feid

“Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout” – Young Miko

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Free Spirits” – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

“Taracá” – Jorge Drexler

“La Vida Era Más Corta” – Milo J

“JuanesTeban” – Juanes

“Shine” – Fito Paez

Best Tropical Latin Album

“País Portatil” – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

“El Alma en Clave” – Luis Enrique

“Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya” – Fonseca

“Más Que Palabras” – Grupo Niche

“El Último Disco Vol. 1” – Carlos Vives

Best Latin Song

“Ahí” – Aubrey Drake Graham, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Daniel Echavarría Oviedo, songwriters (Karol G, Drake)

“¿Cómo se ama?” – Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día” – Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco” & Federico Vindver, songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Sting)

“La Perla” – Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía, Yahritza Y Su Esencia)

“Niño” – Santiago Alvarado, Mario Del Transito Cocomarola, Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli & Santiago Ruiz, songwriters (Milo J)

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

LO QUE ME FALTA POR LLORAR – Grupo Frontera

Aunque Me Duela – Lupita Infante

La Madrina – Mari Nobre

DINASTÍA (Deluxe) – Peso Pluma, Tito Double P

¡VIDA MÉXICO! – Carlos RiveraReggae Album

“Too Too Bad” – Buju Banton

“Exile” – Chronixx

”Brightside” – Ziggy Marley

“The Art of Acceptance” – Protoje

“Supernova” – Runkus

“Lottery” – Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

“Varuvaaiy” – Devan Ekambaram Featuring Susha

“Una Flor En Cada Estrella” – KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

“Bando [Orchestral]” – Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo

“Porcelana” – Rosalía, Dougie F

“Dai Dai” – Shakira, Burna Boy

Best African Music Performance

“Gratitude” – Asake

“Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” – Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

“No Tradition, No Africa” – King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni

“Big Daddy” – Tems

“Jogodo” – Wizkid & Asake

Best Global Music Album

“EQUILIBRIVM” – Anitta

”Oriadé” – Davido

“Hope!!” – Angélique Kidjo

“Starrgirl” – Ayra Starr

“Love Is a Kingdom” – Tems

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

“Night Music” – Vicente Avella

“Balance” – Paul Avgerinos

“Liminal” – Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe

“Unspoken Psalms” – Chris Redding

“Tantrika” – White Sun

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” – Various Artists

“Stranger Things Season 5” – Various Artists

“Wicked: For Good” – Various Artists

“The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

“Wuthering Heights” – Charli xcx

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

“The Odyssey” – Ludwig Göransson

“One Battle After Another” – Jonny Greenwood

”Project Hail Mary” – Daniel Pemberton

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” – Ludwig Göransson

“Widow’s Bay” – David Fleming

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes” – John Paesano

“007: First Light” – Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith

“Ghost of Yōtei” – Toma Otowa

“Marvel’s Wolverine” – David Fleming

“Star Wars: Zero Company” – Gordy Haab

Best Immersive Audio Album

“Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition)” – Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Elton John)

“Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack)” – Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Toma Otowa)

“The Grotesque & The Sublime” – Daniel Shores, immersive mix engineer; Daniel Shores, immersive mastering engineer (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

“One Size Fits All” – Karma Auger & Erich Gobel, immersive mix engineers; Joe Travers, immersive producer (Frank Zappa, The Mothers Of Invention)

“Petal” – John Hanes, immersive mix engineer (Ariana Grande)Best Music Film

“To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World” – Earth, Wind & Fire and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

“Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live” – Billie Eilish and James Cameron

“Man on the Run” – Paul McCartney

“EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” – Baz Luhrmann

“Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story” – Various Artists

Best Recording Package

“Coloring Book” – Alec Longstreth & Joe Spinelli, art directors (Weezer)

“Horizons / West” – Jordan Butcher, art director (Thrice)

“If You Can Hold Your Breath” – Farbod Kokabi, art director (Karate)

“Nothing’s About to Happen to Me” – Mary Banas, Marc Burkhardt & Mitski Miyawaki, art directors (Mitski)

“Power to the People” – Simon Hilton, Liz Hirsch & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon & Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory and Special Guests)

Best Album Cover

“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops” – Patso Dimitrov & Darin Gilliam, art directors (Rapsody)

“Sad and Beautiful World” – Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez & Elizabeth De La Piedra, art directors (Mavis Staples)

“This Mirror Weighs a Ton” – Nick Steinhardt & Addie Wagenknecht, art directors (Interpol)

“West End Girl” – Leith Clark & Nieves González, art directors (Lily Allen)

“What Happened to the Streets?” – Tina Ibañez, art director (21 Savage)





Best Album Notes

“Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco” – Adam Machado, album notes writer (Clifton Chenier)

“Guglielmi: Amalia e Carlo (Live)” – Mitchell Hutchings, album notes writer (Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre)

“Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings” – Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (Antal Dorati)

“Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928” – David Sager, album notes writer (Ma Rainey)

“Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition)” – Andrew Sandoval, album notes writer (The Monkees)

Best Historical Album

“The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963”

“Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set”

“Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco”

“Ma Rainey: Mother Of The Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928”

“Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“The Art of Loving” – Julian Bunetta, Austin Christy, Dan Ewins, Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes, Zach Nahome, John Ryan, Jan Trafas, Max Wolfgang & Matt Zara, engineers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer (Olivia Dean)

“Lux (Complete Works)” – Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Nigel Godrich, Tristan Hoogland, Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Joaquim Monte, Alberto Pérez, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers (ROSALÍA)

“Middle of Nowhere” – Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder & Mike Stankiewicz, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

“Nine Inch Noize” – Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, engineers; Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, mastering engineers (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)

“The Thread” – Joe Dougherty, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Nathan Dantzler, mastering engineer (Willow)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Silas Brown

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Click Clack Symphony” – Hendric Buenck, Russell Emanuel, Rachel Keen, Mike Sabath & Hans Zimmer (Raye Featuring Hans Zimmer)

“The Governor’s Waltz” – Phoebe Bridgers, Christian Lee Hutson, Rob Moose & Caroline Shaw (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Moon River” – Nan Schwartz (Studio Intensive Orchestra Featuring Nnenna Freelon)

“Send in the Clowns” – Darcy James Argue (Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley)

“Shrink to Fantasy” – Chris Greatti, Zach Tenorio & Willow Smith (Willow)

“Small Eyes” – JD Beck, Noé Degalle & Domi Lounz (Domi & JD Beck)

Best Orchestral Performance

“An American Dream?” – Barbara Hannigan (Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra)

“Clyne: Color Field” – Marin Alsop (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra)

“Cuong: Orbital” – David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

“John Williams and ‘The President’s Own,’ Vol. 3” – John Williams (United States Marine Band)

“Pájaros Mágicos” – Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording

Barber: Vanessa

Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay

Davis: The Central Park Five

Little: What Belongs To You

Mazzoli: Breaking The Waves

Best Choral Performance

Hearne: Farming

Here I Am

Hopkins: My Fatherland

Talbot: Piedra De Sol

Yee: Trans Requiem

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Lamenting Earth – Nicholas Phan, soloist; Myra Huang, pianist; Jasper String Quartet, artists

Legends: Rebellion – Laura Strickling, soloist; Joy Schreier, pianist

The Living Spiritual – Kenneth Overton, soloist; Elizabeth Hill, pianist

Over My Head – John Holiday, soloist; Kevin Miller, pianist

Solitude – Reginald Mobley, soloist; Brandon J. Acker & Douglas Balliett, artists

Best Instrumental Composition

“ÉPiLOGUE” – JD BECK, Noé Degalle & DOMi LOUNA, composers (DOMi & JD BECK)

“Found in a Frozen Fog” – Chris Eldridge, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny & Chris Thile, composers (Punch Brothers)

“King of Coins” – ARKAI & Lindsey Stirling, composers (ARKAI & Lindsey Stirling)

“Listen… (from Disclosure Day)” – John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Solace (Compassion)” – Kathryn Bostic, composer (Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra & Ben Palmer)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Blackbird” – Ben Bram & Blake Farfan, arrangers (New York Vocal Collective)

“Olha Maria” – Ben Wendel, arranger (Ben Wendel)

“Overjoyed (Live)” – Chick Corea, arranger (Chick Corea)

“Radio Newsreel” – John Powell, arranger (John Powell)

“Sir Duke” – Michael Mayo, arranger (Kings Return)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Bridgetower Project – Beethoven, Florence Price, Paquito D’Rivera Ilya Kaler & Rasa Vitauskaite

In Her Hands Neave Trio

Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound

Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be Joyce DiDonato & Time For Three

Rhythm Nation PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto For Steel Pans & Orchestra Andy Akiho; David Danzmayr, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

Cuong: Re(new)al Sandbox Percussion; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4 Han Chen

Stewart: 24 American Caprices Curtis Stewart

Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy Yo-Yo Ma; Michael Stern, conductor (Kansas City Symphony)

Best Classical Compendium

Black Mozart –Jon Batiste; Jon Batiste, producer

My Brother’s Keeper – Steven Blier, Joshua Blue, Will Liverman, Joseph Parrish, Alan Williams, Chaz’men Williams-Ali & Jorell Williams; Justin Austin, Steven Blier & Jonathan Estabrooks, producers

Renewal – Music Of Viet Cuong – Sandbox Percussion; David Alan Miller, conductor; Jonathan Allen, Silas Brown, Victor Caccese, Viet Cuong, Ian Rosenbaum & Terry Sweeney, producers

Rise – Imani Winds; Silas Brown, Mark Dover & Doron Schachter, producers

25×25 – Sō Percussion; Eric Cha-Beach, Matt Poirier, Josh Quillen, Adam Sliwinski & Jason Treuting, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay Mason Bates, composer (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Lauren Snouffer, Andrzej Filończyk, Craig Colclough, Miles Mykkanen, Patrick Carfizzi, Edward Nelson, Sun-Ly Pierce & The Metropolitan Opera)

Davis: The Central Park Five Anthony Davis, composer (Anthony Parnther, Lacey Jo Benter, Bernard Holcomb, Orson Van Gay, Ashley Faatoalia, Cedric Berry, William Powell, III & Justin Ryan)

Dennehy: Violin Concerto Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Stephen Waarts, Ryan McAdams & National Symphony Orchestra Ireland)

Best Comedy Album

Good Girl – Nikki Glaser

Joy in the Trenches – Trevor Noah

Legacy – Wanda Sykes

100 Sound Effects – Fred Armisen

Take a Banana for the Ride – Jeff Ross

The Unstoppable – Dave Chappelle

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Future Boy – Michael J. Fox

The Look – Michelle Obama

Man on the Run – Paul McCartney

Remix Meditation – Lil Jon

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage – Dolly Parton

Vagabond: A Memoir – Tim Curry

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