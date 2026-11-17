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Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images, and Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for the The Latin Recording Academy
We're nearing the end of 2026, looking ahead to 2027 - more specifically the 2027 Grammy Awards, as the nominations for next year's ceremony have been announced.
RAYE leads with the most nods as the singer received 11 nominations, and tying the record for most nominations in a single year by a woman artist as a result, with her album This Album May Contain Hope up for Album of the Year and lead single 'Where Is My Husband!', nominated for both song and record of the year.
Meanwhile, Rosalía received nine nominations, followed by Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert with seven respectively, while Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers also each achieved seven nominations. Then Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean and Leon Thomas have each been nominated six times for their projects.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Beyoncé has made history with her nomination for Best R&B Solo Performance for 'MORNING DEW (DONK)' as it marks her 100th Grammy nomination in total.
The late Dolly Parton has been recognised with nominations in the best country duo/group performance category, which comes after the country star died in August at the age of 80 .
There have been a number of snubs this year, most notably Harry Styles whose last album Harry's House won album of the year in 2023, however his latest record Kiss All The Time. Disco, Ocassionally. didn't receive any nominations. Similarly, Gracie Abrams's latest album Daughter From Hell didn't receive any nominations either.
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
It was a breakout year for Audrey Hobert with her hit 'Sue Me,' but she was shut out of a Best New Artist nomination, while her brother Malcolm Todd, despite achieving viral and chart success, also missed out on a Best New Artist nom - we could've had the first Grammys sibling noms.
Noah Kahan's album The Great Divide missed out on Album, Record, and Song of the Year nods, receiving one nomination for Best Contemporary Folk Album. Ariana Grande received nods for Best Pop Vocal Album for Petal and Song of the Year, but her album petal missed out on Album of the Year nomination.
What is social media saying?
Since the Grammy 2027 nominations were announced, music fans have been reacting and making their opinions known on social media.
Here are some of the best reactions:
One person said, "Even the Grammy voters were gagging," referencing Tinashe.
"Still shocked they didn’t submit STATESIDE for a Grammy…." referring to the 'Statesider remix' by Pinkpantheress and Zara Larsson.
A third person added, "ARIANA GRANDE IS NOMINATED FOR 4 GRAMMYS TODAY !?!!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!???"
"The Life of a Showgirl being nominated for album of the year kind of tells you everything you need to know about the Grammys," a fourth person commented.
"Baby that album took me THROUGH there yea give her all the damn awards," a fifth person said about Raye's album.
"God how can you not be rooting for Raye? What a STORY! Top nominated artist at the Grammys!! The joint highest number of nominations in one year for a female artist ever. From a woman who was once being held ransom by a label, made to make music her heart wasn't in. WHAT A STORY!"
"These albums are for real music lovers and that’s why both of them are nominated for AOTY. they’re so ambitious, experimental in their nature and bring something new and extraordinary to the table. beautiful vocals, lyrics and instrumentals. raye and rosalia deserve all the love."
"Unironically deserves to sweep no one on the list comes close," referring to Olivia Rodrigo.
"How it felt watching the Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo Grammy nominations roll in this morning."
"7 Grammy nominations aren’t enough i need Phoebe Bridgers to win the Nobel Prize."
"Raye, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Dean having multiple grammy nominations for next year makes my heart so happy."
"HARRY STYLES HAS ZERO GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?????? WHAT IS HAPPENING???!!!!!"
"Just woke up to Harry Styles receiving ZERO Grammy noms?????"
"The fact gracie has ZERO Grammy nominations this year is insane to me."
"Audrey Hobert didn’t get a Best New Artist nomination at the #GRAMMYs"
"AUDREY HOBERT WE WILL GET YOU THAT BEST NEW ARTIST WIN NEXT YEAR."
"Congratulations to Beyoncé who just earned her 100th Grammy nomination. LEGENDARY."
"SAY HER NAMEEEEEEE 100 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS BEYONCÉ BEYONCEEEEE."
All the Grammy 2027 nominations
Here is the full list of all the Grammy 2027 nominations for every category:
Album of the Year
- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- Dandelion – Ella Langley
- The Romantic – Bruno Mars
- THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE – RAYE
- you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo
- LUX (Complete Works) - ROSALÍA
- The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
- Man I Need – Olivia Dean
- Choosin' Texas – Ella Langley
- I Just Might – Bruno Mars
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE
- the cure – Olivia Rodrigo
- Berghain – ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor
- The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift
- Dracula – Tame Impala, JENNIE
Song of the Year
- Berghain – Björk, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, ROSALÍA, Dylan Wiggins
- Choosin' Texas – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Joybeth Taylor
- the cure – Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo
- hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande, Max Martin, Ilya
- I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5) – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift
- Man I Need – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Zach Nahome
- Risk it All – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE, Mike Sabath
Best New Artist
- Angine de Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- Sienna Spiro
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
Producer of the Year, Non—Classical
- Tony Berg
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Noah Goldstein
- Miranda Lambert
- Mike Sabath
Songwriter of the Year, Non—Classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- RAYE
- Joybeth Taylor
- Theron Thomas
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Man I Need – Olivia Dean
- Risk it All – Bruno Mars
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE
- the cure – Olivia Rodrigo
- Sauvignon Blanc – ROSALÍA
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- RUNWAY – Lady Gaga, Doechii
- Bring Your Love – Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
- Click Clack Symphony – RAYE, Hans Zimmer
- The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
- Dracula – Tame Impala, JENNIE
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
- Sunset Kiss – BABYMETAL, Polyphia
- Unang Kilig – BINI
- BANG BANG – IVE
- 404 (New Era) – KiiiKiii
- YES – LiSA
- VISA – SB19
Best Pop Vocal Album
- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean
- petal – Ariana Grande
- The Romantic – Bruno Mars
- THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE – RAYE
- you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Electronic/Dance Recording
- Lights Burn Dimmer – Fred Again.., (Jamie T)
- I Feel So Free – Madonna
- CRANK – Slayyyter
- My Old Ways – Tame Impala
- Melatonin – Tinashe
- Music – underscores
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Blue Moon – Zara Larsson
- Danceteria – Madonna
- Life Boat – RAYE
- DANCE... – Slayyyter
- Too Easy – Tinashe
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- CONFESSIONS II – Madonna
- Sexistential – Robyn
- SOMA – Skrillex
- WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA – Slayyyter
- Deadbeat – Tame Impala
Best Remixed Recording
- Beto's Horns (fred remix) – Fred again.., Tom Norris
- I Just Might (Austin Millz remix) – Austin Millz
- Love Sensation – Jacques Lu Cont
- Opalite (Chris Lake Remix) – Chris Lake
- A Question of Trust - Boys Noize Remix – Boys Noize
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – David Guetta, Hypaton
Best Rock Performance
- Sarniezz – Angine de Poitrine
- Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers
- Trinidad – Geese
- what's wrong with me – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
- In The Stars – The Rolling Stone
Best Metal Performance
- The Edge of Perfection – Anthrax
- Hive Mind – Knocked Loose, Denzel Curry
- Your Ghost Again – Mastodon
- Let There Be Shred – Megadeth
- End of You – Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante
Best Rock Song
- In The Stars – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards
- Lost Boys – Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson, Marshall Vore
- My Only Angel – Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler, YUNGBLUD
- Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix – Bruce Springsteen
- Trinidad – Max Bassin, Dominic DiGesu, Emily Green, Cameron Winter
- what's wrong with me – Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Sasha Sloan
- Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
- Vol.II – Angine de Poitrine
- Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters
- The Wow! Signal – Muse
- Foreign Tongues – The Rolling Stones
- Frozen Charlotte – Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Fabienk – Angine de Poitrine
- Kill Me – Phoebe Bridgers
- Au Pays du Cocaine – Geese
- Reliquia – ROSALÍA
- Showbiz – Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
- I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes
- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers
- Music, Fashion, Film – Charli XCX
- Getting Killed – Geese
- The Mountain – Gorillaz
- LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA
Best R&B Solo Performance
- Morning Dew (Donk) – Beyoncé
- Out the Window – Kehlani
- Let Me – Victoria Monét
- Pressha – Jill Scott
- What You Need – Tems
Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance
- Fallin' – Chris Brown Featuring Leon Thomas
- 47th Street – Lalah Hathaway Featuring J. Ivy
- Sweet Nuthins – Kehlani Featuring Leon Thomas
- Mess – PJ Morton Featuring Keyon Harrold
- To B Honest – Jill Scott Featuring JID
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- “I Found Myself” – Durand Bernarr
- “Can’t Let Go” – Lalah Hathaway
- “Beautiful People” – Jill Scott
- “My Muse” – Leon Thomas
- “If I Let You” – The Womack Sisters
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Bernarr. – Durand Bernarr
- Waves – Moonchild
- The Last Balloon – Tank and the Bangas
- Pholks – Leon Thomas
- Distracted – Thundercat
Best Rap Performance
- “Good Flirts” – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
- “ErrTime” – Cardi B
- “Run It Back!!”– De La Soul Featuring Nas
- “Let ‘Em Know” – T.I.
- “Body” – Don Toliver
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “This Woman” – Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla Featuring D’Angelo)
- “Safe” – Cardi B Featuring Kehlani
- “Girl, Get Up” – Doechii Featuring SZA
- “E85” – Don Toliver
- “Watching Us” – Wale Featuring Leon Thomas
Best Rap Song
- “E85” – Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster and Caleb Toliver (Don Toliver)
- “ErrTime” – Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed and Jordan Thorpe (Cardi B)
- “Girl, Get Up” – Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith (Doechii Featuring SZA)
- “Let ‘Em Know” – T.I. and Pharrell Williams (T.I.)
- “Spend Dat” – Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds and Anthony Germaine White (Yung Miami)
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Black Shaman Strikes Back – Marc Marcel
- The Color of Rain – Aja Monet
- A Hero and a Villain – Mad Skillz
- How Love Grows – Jwalt (& ClayDough)
- Leap Life – Saul Williams
Best Jazz Performance
- “In Walked Bud” – Jon Batiste
- “Good Life – Tamron Hall Main Title Theme” – The Baylor Project
- “Sophisticated Lady” – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley
- “The Lady Is a Tramp” – Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur
- “I Get Along WIthout You Very Well (Except Sometimes)” – Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman & Dan Pugach
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- For Dinah – Ledisi
- The Wise Ones – Gretchen Parlato
- Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center – Catherine Russell
- With Every Breath I Take – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley
- The Devil I Knew – Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Monk Movements – Jon Batiste
- We Dream – Lakecia Benjamin
- Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live) – Chick Corea
- Leave That in There – Sullivan Fortner
- Side-Eye III+ – Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live) – Alex Conde
- In the Brass Palace – Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band
- Jim McNeely Expeditions – Frankfurt Radio Big Band & Jim McNeely
- 25 Years of Phatness – Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- Oracles – Helen Sung Big Band & Helen Sung
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Filin – Melissa Aldana
- Ao Vivo (Live) – Eliane Elias
- Monk Con Clave – Carlos Henriquez Featuring Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch & Robert Rodriguez
- Gonzalo Plays Pino – Gonzalo Rubalcaba
- El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3 – Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Trip the Night Fantastic – Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science
- Who Asked? – Domi & JD Beck
- Purpose – Terrace Martin & Marcus Gilmore
- Oh Snap – Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Fathers – Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons & Kenny Beats
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
- “A Couple Minutes” – Olivia Dean
- “For Good” – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
- “Madwoman” – Laufey
- “I Hate The Way I Look Today” – Raye
- “All That’s Left” – Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Good Grief – Sara Bareilles
- The Boys of Dungeon Lane – Paul McCartney
- Better Broken – Sarah McLachlan
- An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios – Leslie Odom Jr.
- Whatever’s Clever! – Charlie Puth
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Monk Meditations – Jon Batiste
- Lullaby for the Lost – Donny McCaslin
- A Six String Odyssey – Six String Symphony
- Somni – Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley
- BaRcoDe – Ben Wendel
Best Musical Theatre Album
- Chess the Musical
- The Lost Boys
- Ragtime
- Schmigadoon!
- Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York
Best Country Solo Performance
- “The Whole World” – Vince Gill
- “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
- “Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves
- “Can’t Sit Still” – Lainey Wilson
- “Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- “Butterfly” – Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton
- “Here” – Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton
- “Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert
- “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” – Dolly Parton Featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire
- “Phone, Keys, Wallet” – Lainey Wilson, John Mayer
Best Country Song
- “Beautiful Things” – Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington and Megan Moroney (Megan Moroney)
- “Choosin’ Texas” – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor (Ella Langley)
- “Dry Spell” – Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne (Kacey Musgraves)
- “Hardwired” – Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert and Stephen Wilson Jr. (Stephen Wilson Jr.)
- “Phone, Keys, Wallet” – Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson (Lainey Wilson, John Mayer)
Best American Roots Performance
- “Still Crying” – Sara Bareilles
- “You Without Me” – Brandi Carlile
- “Coyote” – Chuck Leah
- “Human Mind” – Mavis Staples
- “No Kings” – Jesse Welles Featuring Joan Baez
Best Americana Performance
- “Heartland” – Sara Bareilles
- “Returning to Myself” – Brandi Carlile
- “Sad and Beautiful World” – Mavis Staples
- “Mill Town Flood” – Billy Strings
- “Masks Off” – Jesse Welles
Best American Roots Song
- “Masks Off” – Jesse Welles
- “My Full Name” – Madison Cunningham
- “Returning to Myself” – Brandi Carlile
- “Tennessee Sunshine” – Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin & Grant Maloy Smith (Grant Maloy Smith)
- “Waist Deep” – Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg & Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes)
Best Americana Album
- Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile
- Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples
- Future Soul – Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Masks Off – Jesse Welles
- World’s Gone Wrong – Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
- Rattlin’ Bones – Bronwyn
- Safe, Sensible and Sane – Alison Brown & Steve Martin
- Bluegrass Woman – Lindsay Lou
- So Much for Goodbyes – Billy Strings
- Earl Jam 2 – Tony Trischka
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul – Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring Mr. Sipp
- B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 – Joe Bonamassa
- Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience – Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner
- Blues Now – GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite
- Slideways – Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Alive! (Live) – Fantastic Negrito
- Paper Doll (Live) – Samantha Fish
- Just Say Yes – Ruthie Foster
- Hard Road – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- The Breakdown – Keb’ Mo’
Best Traditional Folk Album
- The Fiddle and the Drum – Renée Fleming With Béla Fleck
- North Node – Natalie & Brittany Haas
- The Fiddle Funnel Sessions – E J Ouellette
- Together Again – Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon
- Under The Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025) – Jesse Welles
Best Contemporary Folk Album
- Le Sigh – Kris Angelis
- Ace – Madison Cunningham
- The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs – Noah Kahan
- Lost Cause Lover Fool – The Milk Carton Kids
- Bloodline – Mon Rovîa
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Louisiana Love – Robin Barnes
- Live at Tipitina’s 2025 – Dumpstaphunk
- This Village – Ranky Tanky
- Ain’t No Dying – The Rumble Featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
- Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem – Tongva Ensemble Featuring Connor Chee & Geneviève Gros-Louis
Best Gospel Album
- Devotion – Cory Henry
- Revival: Life in Dallas – Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Singers
- Closer (Live In Chicago) – Jonathan McReynolds
- Sunday Morning – PJ Morton
- The Hymns – CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Shiloh – Doe
- Coritos Vol. 2 – Israel & New Breed
- King of Hearts – In the Room! – Brandon Lake
- Jamie MacDonald – Jamie MacDonald
- Breathe on It – Tauren Wells
Roots Gospel Album
- Through the Fire – Jason Crabb
- On a Different Note – Tim Lovelace
- Light. Hope. Faith. – Cara Paige
- A Fireside Christmas – Karen Peck & New River
- Rise and Shine – Sunday Drive
Best Latin Pop Album
- “NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO” – Karol G
- “Femme Fatale” – Mon Laferte
- “Muda” – Carín León
- “¿Dónde Es El After?” – Rawayana
- “Bendito Verano” – Elena Rose
Best Música Urbana Album
- “Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Omerta” – J Balvin, Ryan Castro
- ”HOPI SENDÉ” – Ryan Castro
- “Omakase” – Alvaro Diaz
- “El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid vs Ferxxo” – Feid
- “Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout” – Young Miko
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- “Free Spirits” – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
- “Taracá” – Jorge Drexler
- “La Vida Era Más Corta” – Milo J
- “JuanesTeban” – Juanes
- “Shine” – Fito Paez
Best Tropical Latin Album
- “País Portatil” – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
- “El Alma en Clave” – Luis Enrique
- “Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya” – Fonseca
- “Más Que Palabras” – Grupo Niche
- “El Último Disco Vol. 1” – Carlos Vives
Best Latin Song
- “Ahí” – Aubrey Drake Graham, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Daniel Echavarría Oviedo, songwriters (Karol G, Drake)
- “¿Cómo se ama?” – Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
- “Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día” – Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco” & Federico Vindver, songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Sting)
- “La Perla” – Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía, Yahritza Y Su Esencia)
- “Niño” – Santiago Alvarado, Mario Del Transito Cocomarola, Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli & Santiago Ruiz, songwriters (Milo J)
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- LO QUE ME FALTA POR LLORAR – Grupo Frontera
- Aunque Me Duela – Lupita Infante
- La Madrina – Mari Nobre
- DINASTÍA (Deluxe) – Peso Pluma, Tito Double P
¡VIDA MÉXICO! – Carlos RiveraReggae Album
- “Too Too Bad” – Buju Banton
- “Exile” – Chronixx
- ”Brightside” – Ziggy Marley
- “The Art of Acceptance” – Protoje
- “Supernova” – Runkus
- “Lottery” – Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
- “Varuvaaiy” – Devan Ekambaram Featuring Susha
- “Una Flor En Cada Estrella” – KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez
- “Bando [Orchestral]” – Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo
- “Porcelana” – Rosalía, Dougie F
- “Dai Dai” – Shakira, Burna Boy
Best African Music Performance
- “Gratitude” – Asake
- “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” – Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr
- “No Tradition, No Africa” – King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni
- “Big Daddy” – Tems
- “Jogodo” – Wizkid & Asake
Best Global Music Album
- “EQUILIBRIVM” – Anitta
- ”Oriadé” – Davido
- “Hope!!” – Angélique Kidjo
- “Starrgirl” – Ayra Starr
- “Love Is a Kingdom” – Tems
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
- “Night Music” – Vicente Avella
- “Balance” – Paul Avgerinos
- “Liminal” – Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe
- “Unspoken Psalms” – Chris Redding
- “Tantrika” – White Sun
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- “The Devil Wears Prada 2” – Various Artists
- “Stranger Things Season 5” – Various Artists
- “Wicked: For Good” – Various Artists
- “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
- “Wuthering Heights” – Charli xcx
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
- “The Odyssey” – Ludwig Göransson
- “One Battle After Another” – Jonny Greenwood
- ”Project Hail Mary” – Daniel Pemberton
- “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” – Ludwig Göransson
- “Widow’s Bay” – David Fleming
Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes” – John Paesano
- “007: First Light” – Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith
- “Ghost of Yōtei” – Toma Otowa
- “Marvel’s Wolverine” – David Fleming
- “Star Wars: Zero Company” – Gordy Haab
Best Immersive Audio Album
- “Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition)” – Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Elton John)
- “Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack)” – Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Toma Otowa)
- “The Grotesque & The Sublime” – Daniel Shores, immersive mix engineer; Daniel Shores, immersive mastering engineer (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
- “One Size Fits All” – Karma Auger & Erich Gobel, immersive mix engineers; Joe Travers, immersive producer (Frank Zappa, The Mothers Of Invention)
“Petal” – John Hanes, immersive mix engineer (Ariana Grande)Best Music Film
- “To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World” – Earth, Wind & Fire and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
- “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live” – Billie Eilish and James Cameron
- “Man on the Run” – Paul McCartney
- “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” – Baz Luhrmann
- “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story” – Various Artists
Best Recording Package
- “Coloring Book” – Alec Longstreth & Joe Spinelli, art directors (Weezer)
- “Horizons / West” – Jordan Butcher, art director (Thrice)
- “If You Can Hold Your Breath” – Farbod Kokabi, art director (Karate)
- “Nothing’s About to Happen to Me” – Mary Banas, Marc Burkhardt & Mitski Miyawaki, art directors (Mitski)
- “Power to the People” – Simon Hilton, Liz Hirsch & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon & Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory and Special Guests)
Best Album Cover
- “God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops” – Patso Dimitrov & Darin Gilliam, art directors (Rapsody)
- “Sad and Beautiful World” – Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez & Elizabeth De La Piedra, art directors (Mavis Staples)
- “This Mirror Weighs a Ton” – Nick Steinhardt & Addie Wagenknecht, art directors (Interpol)
- “West End Girl” – Leith Clark & Nieves González, art directors (Lily Allen)
- “What Happened to the Streets?” – Tina Ibañez, art director (21 Savage)
Best Album Notes
- “Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco” – Adam Machado, album notes writer (Clifton Chenier)
- “Guglielmi: Amalia e Carlo (Live)” – Mitchell Hutchings, album notes writer (Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre)
- “Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings” – Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (Antal Dorati)
- “Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928” – David Sager, album notes writer (Ma Rainey)
- “Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition)” – Andrew Sandoval, album notes writer (The Monkees)
Best Historical Album
- “The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963”
- “Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set”
- “Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco”
- “Ma Rainey: Mother Of The Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928”
- “Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991”
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- “The Art of Loving” – Julian Bunetta, Austin Christy, Dan Ewins, Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes, Zach Nahome, John Ryan, Jan Trafas, Max Wolfgang & Matt Zara, engineers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer (Olivia Dean)
- “Lux (Complete Works)” – Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Nigel Godrich, Tristan Hoogland, Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Joaquim Monte, Alberto Pérez, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers (ROSALÍA)
- “Middle of Nowhere” – Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder & Mike Stankiewicz, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)
- “Nine Inch Noize” – Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, engineers; Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, mastering engineers (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)
- “The Thread” – Joe Dougherty, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Nathan Dantzler, mastering engineer (Willow)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Silas Brown
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Dirk Sobotka
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- “Click Clack Symphony” – Hendric Buenck, Russell Emanuel, Rachel Keen, Mike Sabath & Hans Zimmer (Raye Featuring Hans Zimmer)
- “The Governor’s Waltz” – Phoebe Bridgers, Christian Lee Hutson, Rob Moose & Caroline Shaw (Phoebe Bridgers)
- “Moon River” – Nan Schwartz (Studio Intensive Orchestra Featuring Nnenna Freelon)
- “Send in the Clowns” – Darcy James Argue (Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley)
- “Shrink to Fantasy” – Chris Greatti, Zach Tenorio & Willow Smith (Willow)
- “Small Eyes” – JD Beck, Noé Degalle & Domi Lounz (Domi & JD Beck)
Best Orchestral Performance
- “An American Dream?” – Barbara Hannigan (Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra)
- “Clyne: Color Field” – Marin Alsop (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra)
- “Cuong: Orbital” – David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
- “John Williams and ‘The President’s Own,’ Vol. 3” – John Williams (United States Marine Band)
- “Pájaros Mágicos” – Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording
- Barber: Vanessa
- Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay
- Davis: The Central Park Five
- Little: What Belongs To You
- Mazzoli: Breaking The Waves
Best Choral Performance
- Hearne: Farming
- Here I Am
- Hopkins: My Fatherland
- Talbot: Piedra De Sol
- Yee: Trans Requiem
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Lamenting Earth – Nicholas Phan, soloist; Myra Huang, pianist; Jasper String Quartet, artists
- Legends: Rebellion – Laura Strickling, soloist; Joy Schreier, pianist
- The Living Spiritual – Kenneth Overton, soloist; Elizabeth Hill, pianist
- Over My Head – John Holiday, soloist; Kevin Miller, pianist
- Solitude – Reginald Mobley, soloist; Brandon J. Acker & Douglas Balliett, artists
Best Instrumental Composition
- “ÉPiLOGUE” – JD BECK, Noé Degalle & DOMi LOUNA, composers (DOMi & JD BECK)
- “Found in a Frozen Fog” – Chris Eldridge, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny & Chris Thile, composers (Punch Brothers)
- “King of Coins” – ARKAI & Lindsey Stirling, composers (ARKAI & Lindsey Stirling)
- “Listen… (from Disclosure Day)” – John Williams, composer (John Williams)
- “Solace (Compassion)” – Kathryn Bostic, composer (Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra & Ben Palmer)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- “Blackbird” – Ben Bram & Blake Farfan, arrangers (New York Vocal Collective)
- “Olha Maria” – Ben Wendel, arranger (Ben Wendel)
- “Overjoyed (Live)” – Chick Corea, arranger (Chick Corea)
- “Radio Newsreel” – John Powell, arranger (John Powell)
- “Sir Duke” – Michael Mayo, arranger (Kings Return)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Bridgetower Project – Beethoven, Florence Price, Paquito D’Rivera Ilya Kaler & Rasa Vitauskaite
- In Her Hands Neave Trio
- Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound
- Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be Joyce DiDonato & Time For Three
- Rhythm Nation PUBLIQuartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto For Steel Pans & Orchestra Andy Akiho; David Danzmayr, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
- Cuong: Re(new)al Sandbox Percussion; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
- Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4 Han Chen
- Stewart: 24 American Caprices Curtis Stewart
- Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy Yo-Yo Ma; Michael Stern, conductor (Kansas City Symphony)
Best Classical Compendium
- Black Mozart –Jon Batiste; Jon Batiste, producer
- My Brother’s Keeper – Steven Blier, Joshua Blue, Will Liverman, Joseph Parrish, Alan Williams, Chaz’men Williams-Ali & Jorell Williams; Justin Austin, Steven Blier & Jonathan Estabrooks, producers
- Renewal – Music Of Viet Cuong – Sandbox Percussion; David Alan Miller, conductor; Jonathan Allen, Silas Brown, Victor Caccese, Viet Cuong, Ian Rosenbaum & Terry Sweeney, producers
- Rise – Imani Winds; Silas Brown, Mark Dover & Doron Schachter, producers
- 25×25 – Sō Percussion; Eric Cha-Beach, Matt Poirier, Josh Quillen, Adam Sliwinski & Jason Treuting, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay Mason Bates, composer (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Lauren Snouffer, Andrzej Filończyk, Craig Colclough, Miles Mykkanen, Patrick Carfizzi, Edward Nelson, Sun-Ly Pierce & The Metropolitan Opera)
- Davis: The Central Park Five Anthony Davis, composer (Anthony Parnther, Lacey Jo Benter, Bernard Holcomb, Orson Van Gay, Ashley Faatoalia, Cedric Berry, William Powell, III & Justin Ryan)
- Dennehy: Violin Concerto Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Stephen Waarts, Ryan McAdams & National Symphony Orchestra Ireland)
Best Comedy Album
- Good Girl – Nikki Glaser
- Joy in the Trenches – Trevor Noah
- Legacy – Wanda Sykes
- 100 Sound Effects – Fred Armisen
- Take a Banana for the Ride – Jeff Ross
- The Unstoppable – Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Future Boy – Michael J. Fox
- The Look – Michelle Obama
- Man on the Run – Paul McCartney
- Remix Meditation – Lil Jon
- Star of the Show: My Life on Stage – Dolly Parton
- Vagabond: A Memoir – Tim Curry
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