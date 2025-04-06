The White Lotus season 3: Every Easter egg that points to who the killer could be

Who else is counting down the days to The White Lotus season three finale? It's safe to say that with a lot of unanswered questions and an upcoming 1.5-hour eight and final episode, their time in Thailand is set for a dramatic conclusion.

Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Blackpink's Lisa, and Parker Posey are in some of the starring roles of the series - and there's even been an uptake in people learning Thai after watching it.

While season three has been set in Thailand, seasons one and two of the HBO show were set in Hawaii and Sicily respectively (with creators confirming it could return to Europe in season four).

So, where have we left off? In episode seven we see Rick (Walton Goggins) has gone to Bangkok with Frank (played by Sam Rockwell, pretending to be a director named Steve) to face off with Sritala and her husband, Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), over the murder of his father.

HBO

Meanwhile, Gary (AKA Greg) is throwing a party at his house where most of the other guests including Chelsea can be found, and she confides in Saxon (Sam Nivola) and Lochlan (Patrick Schwarzenegger) about her turbulent relationship.

Saxon then also confronts his own father, Timothy, about his problems at work, and despite it nearly tipping him over the edge a few times, he insists all is well. Following the party, the guilts eats him up and he goes looking for the gun once again, but finds it has disappeared from the drawer.

Belinda is still fearful for Gary/Greg too, and in the midst of deciding whether to take a $100,000 hush money settlement over the death of Tanya.

Meanwhile, Laurie, Kate, and Jaclyn are having a turbulent time of their own, having fallen out over Jaclyn’s one-night stand with Valentin - before Gaitok realises his friends, Vlad and Aleksei were behind the earlier hotel robbery.

At least Gaitok finally got to go on his date with Mook.

TLDR; There's still a lot we need to find out the answers to.

Who will the killer be? And more importantly, who will leave The White Lotus alive?

A new trailer for the finale episode has been released:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Here are all of the Easter eggs we've seen that hint how the show could end, and who's pulling the trigger of the gun...

Saxon's blender (and the poisonous fruit)

Saxon's love of a protein shake was made obvious within the first episode of the show, as he attempted to convert brother, Lochlan, into a fellow gym bro. But were those scenes hinting at something more?

It's no secret that dad of the Ratliff family, Timothy, has landed himself in hot water and can't face going back to the US - even picking up a gun (stolen from Gaitok) a number of times throughout the series in a bid to seal his fate on his terms. However, that plan was quickly scuppered in episode seven, when he went to find the gun in the drawer, and it was missing.

HBO

So, perhaps he won't be the shooter, but that doesn't mean his family is safe.

In fact, in the trailer for the finale episode, he's seen asking Pam about the poisonous fruit on the trees outside the villa. “Locals actually call it the suicide tree...so, don't eat it,” Pam says.

The shot then cuts back to Saxon's infamous blender, so could Timothy be plotting another way out for himself, or will one of his family get caught in the crossfire of his grizzly plan?

What's worse is Pam is seen telling Timothy "have a great last day" as they cross paths for the final time. Does she mean great last day...ever?

Lochlan watching tsunami videos

HBO

Earlier in the series when the Ratliff family arrive at the resort, Lochlan is seen watching tsunami videos from Thailand's 2004 disaster on his phone - and fans think it could be an Easter egg for how his own story will end.

"The tsunami video Lochlan shows his dad in one of the earlier episodes shows a guy in red shorts taken away by the wave (which is actually footage from a tsunami that occurred in Khao Lak)", one person pointed out under the trailer for the final episode. "Lochlan wears red shorts when he sits with his sister in the water hammock."

Later in the trailer, we also see a drowning hand reaching for the surface of the water, suggesting the gun might not be the only turn of events in the upcoming episode.

Victoria's dream of walking into the ocean

HBO

Episode three of season three opened with a dream-meets-nightmare for Victoria Ratliff, who visualised herself walking into the ocean and lying down as a tsunami approached.

While it seemed irrelevant in the grand scheme of things (Lochlan had just been watching disaster videos, after all), some fans are convinced it's foreshadowing of what's to come for the mum-of-three. Is she finally surrendering herself to her family's problems?

Chelsea and Rick finally rekindling their romance

HBO

Chelsea and Rick have had a turbulent relationship throughout this series. Chelsea, a bubbly free spirit, insists she's drawn to Rick's sadness because they're "like ying and yang", but some fear this story won't have a happy ending for them.

While Rick has seemingly wrapped up business with Jim, who he went to Bangkok to murder before backing out, in the finale trailer we see Jim and his entourage make their way back to The White Lotus - presumably to deal with some unfinished business.

Rick has remained cold towards Chelsea throughout the series, so seeing them loved-up on the beach in the trailer for the finale feels like it could be a glimpse into a dream (let's be real, Rick doesn't have a romantic bone in his body), or worse still - the afterlife and what they wanted their relationship to be when they still had chance.

“I love you,” Chelsea says to a blurry figure in the trailer. “Please don't do something stupid.”

Let's hope it's not foreshadowing a bitter end to their story.

Frank unleashes his true anger - on a pillow

HBO

Until now, we've been led to believe that Sam Rockwell's character Frank is back on the straight and narrow, choosing sobriety and changing for good, however, one wild night with Rick appears to have seen him revert back to his old ways.

In the finale trailer we see Frank stabbing what looks like a pillow in a jacket, with a cigarette dangling from his mouth. Is he practicing for something? Or is this a one-off outburst? Only time will tell.

Belinda and Zion set themselves up to be Greg's next victim





HBO

Unfortunately for Belinda, she knows all too well what Gary/Greg is capable of, and now she's found herself in a dilemma: Take his $100,000 in hush money to set up her own spa and forget the death of Tanya ever happened, or stand up for what she believes in.

While her son, Zion, is trying to convince her to give into him, he's seen in the finale trailer looking rather worried, and it's thought she could call off the deal altogether. In the clip, Belinda is seen standing up and ready to go, calling this entire meeting “a waste of time”.

But will that be enough to push Gary/Greg over the edge once again? Well, as ever, he's sat there looking smug, giving absolutely nothing away about what could come next.

Gaitok finally gets his gun





HBO

In episode seven, Gaitok is left feeling deflated when he has to tell Mook he didn't get the bodyguard job because his boss thought he didn't have a "killer instinct" (a hint, perhaps?), but when he figures out that Vlad and Aleksei were behind the hotel robbery that ruined his chances, that could all change.

In fact, in the finale trailer we see Gaitok running, gun-in-hand, suggesting he is involved in some kind of stand-off. Whether he actually kills someone, however, would be surprising, due to his kind-hearted nature.

Some fans are even worried for the safety of Mook, who could end up caught in the crossfire if he faces off against Aleksei and Vlad.

The body bag on the beach

HBO

This series has been centred around the body in the pool at the start of the series, but in the finale trailer we see a body bag on the beach. So, surely they're not the same body? And wait, weren't Rick and Chelsea just on the beach?

Truthfully, we have no idea how many people will die, but no one's odds are great at this point.

In season 2, we were lead to believe there'd be multiple deaths, and in the end there was only one, so this could be yet another red herring.

Not long to go until we have the answers we've been waiting for.

Why not read...

White Lotus season 3 episode 7 recap: Everything that happened in the latest episode

Your favourite White Lotus characters are wearing jewellery from this affordable brand

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings