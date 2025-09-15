'The Penguin' star Cristin Milioti reached the landmark milestone of securing an Emmy for Best Leading Actor in a Limited Series last night (14 September), but as she took to the stage...she had some justifying to do first.

“Sorry, I wrote this on the back of notes I took in therapy the other day, so don’t look at the back,” she joked, clutching a piece of paper with writing scrawled on both sides.

“It’s very hard to make sense of being alive right now in this world, so I’m deeply grateful for the bright spots,” she continued. “Making this show with our incredible cast and crew, and getting to inhabit this woman was a bright spot for me. Despite it being very grisly, playing her felt like flying.”

Milioti's other major credits away from her role as Sofia Gigante include Martin Scorsese’s 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013), the 'Black Mirror' episodes 'USS Callister' (2017) and 'USS Callister: Into Infinity' (2025) and the Lonely Island-produced film 'Palm Springs' (2020).

