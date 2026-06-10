Destiny 2 final update player count 'biggest f*** you in gaming history'

With Destiny 2's last ever content update Moment of Triumph now live with active development ending, the game's player count has spiked so much that fans online are calling it the "biggest f*** you in gaming history".

Moment of Triumph went live on Tuesday (9 June) and once again, thousands and thousands of fans have shown their support for Destiny.



This comes after PlayStation recently held a State of Play and the comments section was completely flooded with fans supporting Destiny and calling for Destiny 3 to be worked on.

In the last 24 hours on Steam alone, Destiny 2 has reached a peak count of more than 167k gamers playing the game concurrently. That's the highest figure for the game in around two years.

This figure also notably dwarfs the all-time Steam peak player count for Marathon, Bungie's live service extraction shooter, which sits at 88.3k.

Destiny 2's latest figure is almost double Marathon's best of all time.

Bungie also released a bundle called The Collection which has every single expansion and add-on that has not been vaulted available at a launch discount, with individual DLC being discounted too.

This has helped soar Destiny 2 to be at the very top of the global Steam sales charts, regularly switching with Counter Strike 2 for the number one spot.

It's even led some fans to declare: "This the biggest f*** you in gaming history."

Another agreed: "The community showed up strong even at the very end."

And the calls for Destiny 3 to be developed are louder than ever.

The Destiny 2 Team X / Twitter account has seen what's going on and has thanked the players that have supported it.

A post said: "Thank you to everyone signing in to join us for Monument of Triumph.

"We've seen quite a few fireteams reuniting, groups memorising Pantheon patterns to prep for Saturday's gauntlet and many asking for clues about [REDACTED]. Those nailbiter SRL finishes? And the drip with all this new armour?

"What a wild day so far. Keep it up."

In May, gaming studio Bungie, which is owned by PlayStation, confirmed Destiny 2 development would end with this final update being the last for a game that has spanned nine years.

All future planned expansions and content updates were cancelled with everything Bungie had been working on rolled into Moment of Triumph.

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