I've tried almost every lip oil on the market - and this £3 gem is the most impressive yet

It takes a lot for a beauty product to genuinely surprise me – especially one that costs less than a coffee.

We already have wine, coffee and food connoisseurs, but somewhere along the way, I've become a rather niche lip product enthusiast. From my trusty school-day tin of Vaseline (still a staple) to Korean lip masks and luxury launches that, quite frankly, require a small mortgage, I've tried more lip products than I'd care to admit.

Lip oils are by far my favourite category. They strike a perfect balance between a balm and a gloss, delivering hydration alongside a sheer finish that works with pretty much any lip combo.

But they're also incredibly difficult to get just right.

Some are too sticky, leaving your hair glued to your lips the second a gust of UK wind appears. Others are so thin or greasy that they disappear within minutes, while some simply fail the longevity test altogether.

So when a friend insisted I needed to try Aldi's Lacura Collagen Lip Oil (£2.99), a product attempting to go head to head with something like Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir (£28), I'll admit I was a bit sceptical.

Aldi

Still, while picking up tomatoes during a routine Aldi trip, I decided to give it a go. What I quickly learned is that getting your hands on one isn't so straightforward. The lip oil is almost permanently sold out.

Fast forward, and I've been through three tubes – and resorted to "borrowing" a relative's that's never been returned.

The clear formula is packed with shea butter, almond oil, vitamin E and collagen, helping to leave lips soft, smooth and conditioned. Most importantly, it manages to avoid my biggest lip oil pet peeve: stickiness.

Despite offering impressive hydration, it never feels tacky or greasy. Instead, it leaves behind a comfortable, glossy finish. Yes, you'll need to reapply it more frequently than some of the thicker formulas out there, but thicker formulas often come with the dreaded tacky texture.

Similar to the Charlotte Tilbury version, it also features a rollerball applicator, making it quick and mess-free to apply on the go.

The only downside? It's basically gold dust.

Anyone familiar with Aldi's Specialbuys will know the drill: once they're gone, they're gone. When I returned to repurchase my first tube, the shelf was completely empty.

It turns out TikTok had already discovered what I had, catapulting the lip oil into virality. Demand became so intense that the lip oil started cropping up on eBay for much more than its original £2.99 price tag.

eBay

Thankfully, it's not all bad news, though.

The Lacura Collagen Lip Oil is set to return to Aldi stores on 11 June, and you best believe I'll be making a beeline for the Special Buys aisle.

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