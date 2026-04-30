Whenever we’re in need of a twisted tale that has us on the edge of our sofas, there’s one man we can rely on: Harlan Coben.

The esteemed author already has 13 Netflix adaptations under his belt, including Run Away, Missing You, and Stay Close; with his latest project The Woods, announced most recently.

The story itself isn’t necessarily new - in fact - the screenplay is coming 20 years after the original book was released. In that time, it's also been adapted for TV in Polish.

Two key cast members have already been announced for the series (including one familiar face), so we already know it’s going to make for essential viewing.

Here’s everything we know about Harlan Coben’s latest adaptation, The Woods…

Netflix

When is The Woods released on Netflix?

While we know that filming is underway in Manchester, UK, for the new series - there's no release date just yet.

Who has been cast in The Woods on Netflix?

Returning Harlan Coben series star, Michelle Keegan is one of the names that has been released as part of the cast for The Woods, having previously appeared in Fool Me Once.

She'll be playing the leading role of Lucy Silverfield alongside Tom Bateman, who plays Paul ‘Cope’ Copeland.

Joining them are Mandeep Dhillon, Pearce Quigley, James Buckley, and Tom Allan to name but a few.

What is The Woods about?

"Twenty years ago, Paul ‘Cope’ Copeland’s sister, Camille, vanished from a summer camp in the woods, a loss that tore his family apart. Now a top barrister and devoted single father to ten-year-old daughter Cami, Cope appears to have rebuilt his life.

"But when the body of a man turns up — twenty years after he was supposedly murdered alongside Camille — Cope becomes convinced his sister may have made it out of the woods alive too", the plot reads.

Why not read...