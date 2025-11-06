It's been six years since the entertainment world was rocked by the death of former Love Island host, Caroline Flack, and now, the details surrounding the months in the lead-up are being laid bare in a Disney+ documentary.

The 40-year-old TV presenter, who also made appearances on The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing, died by suicide in 2020 after being subject to a media tirade triggered by an assault arrest.

The Crown Prosecution Service had said Flack should get only a caution - but the Met appealed and she was charged. Following her death, an inquest concluded that fear of public prosecution played a role.

In the new two-part series, Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth, her mother, Christine, is investigating the circumstances in which her daughter died, and uncovering new information, "revealing a darker truth the headlines never told".

In the show's official trailer, we hear teary voicenotes sent from Caroline's phone to those closest to her, as well as messages of distress detailing what was going on behind the scenes.

"People think they know what happened to Caroline, but the reality is much darker", her mum tells the camera. "There's so much information the public haven't seen."

"Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth examines the shocking story of Caroline Flack, Love Island presenter and one of Britain’s biggest stars. After her arrest in 2019, she became the target of a relentless media storm. Vilified in the press and online, her world spiralled – ending in tragedy when she took her own life", the synopsis reads.

When does Caroline Flack: Search For The Truth come out?

The two-part series comes out on Disney+ on 10 November.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

