Celebrity Naked Attraction episode already has interest from famous faces

Naked Attraction’s Anna Richardson has spoken about the possibility of a celebrity version of the show taking place in the future, saying that she’s already had interest from famous faces.

Reports were recently denied that the series was coming to an end on Channel 4, and it looks like there could be enough people to make a celeb version viable at some point.

Richardson, who has hosted the show since it first aired in 2016, spoke to OK! and revealed that she’s had interest from showbiz pals.

“I’ve bumped into a couple of celebs recently who’ve gone ‘I’d do it!’,” Richardson said, saying that Blue singer and Hollyoaks star Duncan James has expressed an interest.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Duncan James was like ‘I’m up for it!’, and I was like ‘oh my god!’. And the lovely Anna Whitehouse, who does the Dirty Mother Pukka podcast, said to me a couple of weeks ago that she’d do it!

Richardson has hosted the show since 2016 Channel 4





“This is starting to look like we’re getting five pods together…I know in the past Scott Mills from Radio 1 said, possibly as a joke, that he would do it.”

As well as talking about future plans for the show, Richardson also said that she’d like to take Naked Attraction on tour.

“My big dream is to do Naked Attraction live!” she said. “I’d like to do it as a theatre show. I just think there’s a few things that we could do now to move it on and Naked Attraction Mark 2. But we’ll see…..”

Duncan James is reportedly interested in taking part in a celeb spin-off Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images





Of course, Naked Attraction is a unique TV programme that sees contestants baring all in the hopes of being chosen by the person looking for love.

It’s seen plenty of memorable moments over the years, and the new most recent 10th series was no different – with one contestant provoking somewhat of a large talking point after being labelled “dangerous”.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.