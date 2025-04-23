Robert Irwin posts adorable throwback in Dancing With The Stars announcement

Robert Irwin, the son of Steve Irwin, has announced that he'll be taking part in this years Dancing with the Stars by posting an adorable interview of him backstage when he was 11 years old.

Taking to Instagram the conservationist and TV presenter said, "11 year old me is beside himself right now."

In the clip young Robert exclaims "That would be so much fun" when asked if he's like to appear on the show.

Roberts sister Bindi won the series 10 years ago back in 2015 with professional dancer Derek Hough.

