David Tennant’s Doctor finally having peace leaves Doctor Who fans in tears

David Tennant has bid adieu to the Doctor (at least, for now), with the third and final 60th anniversary special of Doctor Whointroducing the concept of “bi-generation” – something which meant Tennant and incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa took on Neil Patrick Harris’ evil Toymaker together, rather than Tennant morphing into (and being replaced by) Gatwa.

“The Giggle” concluded with Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor continuing to travel time and space (indeed, he’ll appear in the Christmas special “The Church on Ruby Road” in just over two weeks’ time), while the Fourteenth Doctor decided to rest up on Earth for a while – a plot point which has already seen Whovians suggest he could become a supposed future incarnation of the Doctor known as The Curator.

Sitting in the garden with companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), the Fourteenth Doctor remarked: “Who’d have thought? I ended up with a family.”

Donna replies: “You don’t have to stay forever.”

“We’ll see,” says the Doctor.

His friend then asks: “Do you miss it? Out there?”

And the Doctor responds: “The funny thing is, I fought all those battles all those years, and now I know what for: this. I’ve never been so happy in my life.”

After all, the episode revealed that the loss of multiple former companions – Amy Pond, Clara Oswald and Bill Potts – was still weighing heavy on the Doctor’s heart, to the extent that the time traveller snapped when The Toymaker teased him over the deaths and how quickly he was forced to move on from them.

Now he has time to heal and we’re not crying, you’re crying.

