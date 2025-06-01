Happy Gilmore 2 trailer posted by Adam Sandler - and fans can’t believe the cameos

It’s been close to 30 years since Adam Sandler starred as a hockey-player-turned-golfer with a bad temper in Happy Gilmore, and now Netflix has shared the trailer for its upcoming sequel as part of its Tudum fan event on Saturday (May 31).

Although the streaming giant itself said it is “currently unclear how the film will resurrect Gilmore’s golf career” after the events of the original 1996 film, the trailer points to Sandler’s character returning to the world of golf in order to raise enough money to send his daughter to ballet school.

Some viewers expressed doubts over the sequel’s potential.

One said they "want this to be great but this looks like it's going to stink unfortunately":

But many have expressed excitement for cameos from the likes of Rory McIlroy and Post Malone...

Eminem, who looks set to play a character that's a nod to the late Joe Flaherty’s heckler from the first film...

Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny...

And professional wrestlers Becky Lynch and Maxwell Jacob Friedman:

The trailer’s release was part of an event which also saw Netflix drop more teasers for the third and final series of Squid Game – coming to the platform on June 27 – and confirm the release schedule for Stranger Things 5.

The hit sci-fi horror series will conclude with Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and then the finale on December 31 – with all three dropping at 5pm PT (8pm ET, 1am GMT).

Happy Gilmore 2, meanwhile, will land on Netflix on July 25.

