Elon Musk featured in an episode ofRick and Morty five years ago, but he’s unfollowed the show on Twitter/X – and it looks like there’s no love lost on either side.

Writer of the show, Caitie Delaney, spoke out about the Tesla CEO on the platform and declared that she “hates his guts”.

Delaney wrote the season four episode “One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty” which aired in 2019.

It saw the titular pair put together a team of people to take on a heist. While hopping around multiverses, they encounter a version of Elon Musk called Elon Tusk.

As the name suggests, he has a set of tusks in the episode, and he helps Rick and Morty on their way.

Now, Musk has unfollowed the show, and Delaney has stated that she is not at all surprised.

Delaney retweeted a post from Big Tech Alert, adding: "Did he hear the writer of the episode he guest stars in hates his guts (me)."

That might just have something to do with it.

Musk has posted about Rick and Morty in the past. One notable post saw Musk respond to the statement from Adult Swim announcing that show co-creator Justin Roiland would no longer be associated with the show. That announcement in January 2023 came following reports that Roiland had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020, which Roiland denied.

YouTuber Tim Pool responded to the statement on Twitter, writing: “how lol. Justin is rick *and* morty.”

Musk responded to him by writing: “He is also the heart of the show.”

In March, Roiland was dismissed of all charges, after the Orange County District Attorney’s office announced that there was “insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt”.

NBC News later published a new report featuring nine separate accounts of alleged sexual misconduct on Roiland’s part.

The report claims that Roiland leveraged his affiliation with the show in order to pursue young fans.

A lawyer representing Roiland said the allegations were “false and defamatory”.

