10 devastated reactions to Euphoria season 3 shoot being delayed

Fans have expressed their disappointment that the third season of the HBO series Euphoria has been delayed.

The last season of the American high school drama aired between January and February 2022, but production for the new series has been hit with delays due to the Hollywood strikes and the death of cast member Angus Cloud who played local drug dealer Fez in the show.

Since the series began back in 2019, it has been a launch pad for many of the cast's careers such as Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi.

As a result, this has also made it more difficult to coordinate the actor's production schedules.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” an HBO spokesperson told Variety. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

The publication also reported that the scripts for season three are still being written and these details come after a report that Euphoria season 3 had been cancelled.

With this latest update, people shared their thoughts on the production delay via social media.

Many joked that the actors will be pensioners by the time the new season is filmed and aired, while others have said it's time to move on from the show.























Back in November last year, HBO said Euphoria season 3 will premiere in 2025, this would mean a three-year gap from when season 2 aired in 2022 and led to rumours about the new season having five-year time jump.

Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs on the show joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January that the new series would need to be set in the future, as continuing where they left it in high school would "seem like a weird bit."

“I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something,” he said. “I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?"

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney had previously hinted she would soon be going to film Euphoria season 3 but didn't detail a timeline (this was before the announcement of the production delay).

When asked in March 2024 at SXSW if she had seen the script, Sweeney coyly replied: "Maybe, I don't know."

“I always feel like I go home when I go back to it,” she added about returning for the new season. “I'm excited. It's like family.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.