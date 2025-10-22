Euphoria season three is just months away from its long, long-awaited release, but according to the cast - no one actually knows what the new season is going to be about.

Much to the surprise of many fans, almost all of the main cast will be coming back, including Jacob Elordi, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Hunter Schafer.

A number of exceptional circumstances have postponed filming until now, including the 2023 Hollywood strikes, filming of creator, Sam Levinson’s other project, The Idol, and the death of former cast member, Angus Cloud.

HBO has even managed to secure Sharon Stone, Natasha Lyonne, Eli Roth, and Danielle Deadwyler in supporting roles.

HBO

Season two came out all the way back in January 2022, and given that four years has passed, with season three premiering in Spring 2026, we already know that there’s going to be a time jump involved; but other than that, many details have been kept under wraps.

Photos from filming emerged online earlier in 2025, and appeared to suggest that Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie, gets married.

But it would appear that those involved are as much in the dark as we are, with Elordi, who plays heart throb-meets-villain Nate Jacobs, has confessed he’ll also be watching as a “fan”.

“Everybody shoots at different storylines,” Elordi told Variety. “I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other storylines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”

And it would appear that fans have little to worry about when it comes to Levinson hooking everybody back in, as the 28-year-old has penned the upcoming episodes as “clever and cinematic”.

Elordi’s character ended season two by turning in his dad to the police for possessing child pornography, and he says the journey his character is going on is “incredibly liberating”.

There’s no official release date for the season as of right now, but there’s little doubt we’ll all be locked in for the show’s arrival.

