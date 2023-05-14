TV
x
The Eurovision Song Contest is known for being weird – it’s kind of its whole branding – but viewers who watched the grand final in Liverpool on Saturday may have taken things a bit too far in thinking Armenia’s entry said something rather rude when it definitely didn’t.
According to fans of the event (held in the UK on behalf of Ukraine, given Russia’s illegal invasion of the country), a lyric in “Future Lover” by Brunette sounded like she was encouraging someone to “fart in my face”.
Lovely.
Just to be clear, the actual lyrics are “fire in my veins / fire in my veins / heart in chains”, but it doesn’t help that another line in the song is “I hope it all comes naturally”.
Sorry, Brunette, but for everyone’s sake, we really hope it doesn’t.
At the end of the night, Armenia was just one point away from finishing in the first half of the leaderboard, ending up in 14th place with 122 points.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The winner was “Euphoria” singer Loreen, who returned to the contest to secure a second win for Sweden with “Tattoo”.
The UK’s Mae Muller, meanwhile, finished second-to-last, with “I Wrote A Song” ending up with just 24 points after both the jury and public votes.
But anyway, back to Armenia and farts, and many people on Twitter soon got wind (sorry) of the idea that the lyrics sound like something else entirely:
\u201cCan\u2019t be the only hearing \u201cfart in my face\u201d from Armenia?! \ud83d\ude2d #EUROVISION\u201d— Jordan Elgott (@Jordan Elgott) 1684010936
\u201cI predict #armenia will do *very* well at #Eurovision. It\u2019s unfortunate that \u201cfire in my veins\u201d sounds like \u201cfart in my face\u201d\u201d— Harry Wallop (@Harry Wallop) 1684010225
\u201c\ud83c\udfb6 Fart in my face, fart in my face \ud83c\udfb6 #Eurovision\u201d— Sam (@Sam) 1684010373
\u201cDid she just sing \u201cfart in my face..fart in my face\u201d #armenia #Eurovision2023 #EUROVISION\u201d— badge (@badge) 1684010636
\u201cI can't be the only one to hear "fart in my face" #Eurovision #Eurovision2023\u201d— Joe (@Joe) 1683904544
\u201cHighlight of Eurovision so far is the Fart In Ma Face song.\u201d— Joe Dillon M.B.E. (@Joe Dillon M.B.E.) 1683834700
And if Armenia’s entry wasn’t getting people talking about flatulence, then it was causing people to compare Brunette to Ariana Grande:
\u201cariana what are you doing here???#Eurovision2023 #Eurovision #EurovisionRTVE\u201d— \uff21\uff4e\uff44\uff52\uff45\uff41 \ud83c\udf08 (@\uff21\uff4e\uff44\uff52\uff45\uff41 \ud83c\udf08) 1684010370
\u201cshe kinda looks like if ariana grande and charli xcx had a child #EUROVISION \u201d— harriet \u2661 \ud83d\udccc (@harriet \u2661 \ud83d\udccc) 1684010530
\u201cBrunette oddly reminds me of Ariana Grande. Anyone else think so? \ud83e\udd23 #EUROVISION #Eurovision2023\u201d— Lachlan Harris (@Lachlan Harris) 1684010453
\u201cAriana Grande's European fans can send her votes.\n\n#Eurovision\ud83d\udcf7 #Eurovision2023\u201d— Sullyv\u00e2n \ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddf7 (@Sullyv\u00e2n \ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddf7) 1683228029
\u201cariana what are you doing here\u2026\n\n #Eurovision\u201d— \u0449\u0435\u03c1\u03b4\u03b1\u03c4\u0441\u03ba\u03c5 (@\u0449\u0435\u03c1\u03b4\u03b1\u03c4\u0441\u03ba\u03c5) 1684010333
Brunette wasn’t the only act to be compared to someone else, either. Viewers thought Lithuania’s entry looked like Liz Truss, Norway’s singer looked like sword-carrying Tory MP Penny Mordaunt, and Belgium’s Gustaph looked like Boy George.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Top 100
The Conversation (0)