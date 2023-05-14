What would the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK be without Graham Norton’s commentary? His sarcastic witticisms have become a beloved part of the show for viewers in the United Kingdom since he took over from the late Terry Wogan in 2008, and his time in the booth for this year’s contest in Liverpool brought us a whole new batch of iconic remarks for the collection.

After former actress, comedian and co-presenter of The Great British Bake Off Mel Giedroyc took a break from commentating on the contest - while Norton was on presenting duties – to appear as a Polish milkmaid, Norton was completely beside himself.

Giedroyc, who is of Polish descent, was referencing a performance by Polish artists Donatan and Cleo from 2014, in which milkmaids were dancing around the stage during the song “My Słowianie – We Are Slavic”.

While the BBC Eurovision Twitter account called for Giedroyc to receive a National Television Award (NTA), Norton compared her milkmaid look to that of Melania Trump, the Slovenian-American wife of former US president Donald Trump.

As co-host Hannah Waddingham (who presented the show alongside Norton, Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina) prepared to introduce the next act, Armenia, Norton interrupted to say: “No! I want to see Mel churning butter some more!”

Viewers couldn’t quite believe Norton’s bizarre comparison, though:

And when he wasn’t in the commentary box slagging off other countries, Norton was collecting the results from the juries – and people expressed sympathy for the fact that the broadcaster had to hold back from mocking the representatives sharing the jury votes:

Never change, Graham.

