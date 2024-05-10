The woman claiming to be the real Martha Scott from Netflix's Baby Reindeer shared her grievances with the Piers Morgan interview on Uncensored which aired on Thursday night (May 9).

Fiona Harvey, from Fyvie in Aberdeenshire, accused Morgan of being a “bully” and a “twerp” in a post on Facebook before the pre-recorded interview aired. She also said that during the interview he was “triggering” her emotions.

Writing on social media, Harvey wrote: "Piers is a twerp. But we [already] know this."

"You will see in my interview I'll let the [interview] speak for itself. Piers is a bully, we all know that. He triggers emotions. But this interview will get more views. By far most of his other interviews with all misogynist men he often defends Andrew Tate Donald Trump,” she added.

Speaking to the Daily Record about the interview on Thursday, she said: “There was a heavy emphasis from Piers Morgan on Gadd and the emails I am supposed to have sent. I have my own thoughts on it that I’d like to keep to myself but I wouldn’t say I was happy. It was very rapid to try to trip me up. He did it fast paced to catch me off guard.

“Piers kept saying to me ‘are you sure you haven’t sent this guy 41,000 emails and phone calls?’. A lot of the interview, for a good 10 minutes, he kept coming back to this.”

Harvey added: “I said, ‘Look, Even if I had sent some emails, it doesn’t mean I’m guilty of the rest of the stuff. As I said, in order to bill something as a true story, it’s got to be pretty much 100 per cent true. It seemed to me that I was set up. I feel a bit used.”

Harvey also claimed that she received just £250 for the interview.

Netflix show Baby Reindeer has become a huge hit since arriving on the platform earlier this year. It follows writer-actor Richard Gadd's experience with stalking and sexual abuse.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings