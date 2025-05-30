Harry Potter fans already love Arabella Stanton as Hermione for this reason

The HBO Harry Potter series casting details are finally out - and one detail about Arabella Stanton, who plays Hermione, has made fans even more obsessed with her.

Dominic McLaughlin is in the leading role of Harry Potter, Stanton is Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will portray Ron Weasley.

The process to find the iconic trio included an opening casting call for actors between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025, with over 30,000 hopefuls auditioning.

HBO

It isn't 11-year-old Stanton's first time in the spotlight either, as she played Matilda in London's West End production of Matilda The Musical from 2023-2024.

Her casting also feels very fitting given that she's currently the same age as Emma Watson in The Philosopher's Stone - which is the film series one will be based around.

And while we're sure she's going to be nothing short of spell-binding in the new reboot (who's ready for that "he's going to sacrifice himself" line?), it's actually her name that's got everyone talking.

Given that Stanton is 11 years old, that would mean she was born in either 2013 or 2014 - shortly after award-winning Arctic Monkeys album AM was released - and just so happens to feature a very popular track called 'Arabella'.

In fact, by 2015, it had become the 8th most popular girls' name as a result of the British indie group's success.

So, were her parents really Alex Turner fans, in turn making her instantly cooler?

She's never publicly spoken about it, but fans are convinced - and very much here for it.

"I already love her parents", one person commented underneath a post on X pointing the coincidence out.

"Real ones know what's going on here", another chimed in.

"I don’t wanna have kids, but if i did have a daughter i would definitely name her arabella because of arctic monkeys too", someone else posted.

"AM was a goated album though", another user penned.

Others, however, were more freaked out that people born in 2013 are now old enough to have careers, with one simply adding: "Born WHEN?"

Whether a coincidence or just sublime music taste from her parents, either way, frankly we still can't wait to see play the role.

