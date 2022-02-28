Euphoria fans were buzzing to watch the highly anticipated season two finale - only to be left feeling furious after HBO Max crashed on them.

The streaming service was briefly unavailable for some people at around 8.55 pm when the spike started, just five minutes before the ninth and final episode: "All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” was due to air, Varietyreported.

According to DownDetector, the errors were concentrated in the Northeast of the US, as viewers in the area noted how messages popped up on their device which read, “Can’t Connect. We’re having issues connecting to HBO Max right now. Please try again."

Meanwhile on smartphones, messages appeared that said the device was not connected to the internet and connected TV devices showed the following message: “Something Went Wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble communicating with the service. Please close the app and try again.”

The problem reached its peak at around 9.05 pm with over 40,000 complaints, though this eventually decreased again within 20 minutes.

A WarnerMedia spokesperson said in a statement:“We’ve seen the tweets from some of our users who had trouble accessing HBO Max around 9 p.m. ET and are engaging directly to help get them back into the platform. This short interruption has since been resolved.”

Of course, those who were having connection issues and were struggling to watch the episode were quick to share their problem on Twitter.

Given the various reaction photos the show has given the internet, plenty of them were used by viewers to summarise their frustrations.

Elsewhere, Euphoria grew its viewership during its second season, with a 100 per cent increase compared with last season's statistics according to Variety, 13.1m viewers tuned in for the season two premiere on HBO and HBO Max, with similar numbers if the following two episodes.

This meant that the TV show had an average audience viewing of 6.6m, with HBO confirming that the teen drama will return for a third season.

