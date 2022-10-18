Throughout the first season of House of the Dragon there has been incest, death, gore and now a "foot fetish" scene appeared in the latest episode of the Game of Thrones prequel.
In the ninth episode, "The Green Council" which aired last night (October 17), viewers shared their shock at the "foot fetish" scene involving Alicent Hightower and Larys Strong (spoilers ahead).
During the scene, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) appears to get intel from Larys (Matthew Needham) by removing her shoes and stockings to reveal her bare feet and she looks away as Larys then pleasures himself.
The interaction garnered widespread reaction on Twitter as viewers couldn't quite believe what they had just watched.
\u201cQueen Alicent Hightower, first of her name, originator of the selling of feet pics\n\n#hotd\u201d— grassy ferret (@grassy ferret) 1665971034
\u201cALICENT SELLING HER FEET FOR INFORMATION?? LMFAOOOOOOOOO THE GODS WONT LIKE THAT ALICENT #HouseOfTheDragon\u201d— aa \ud83d\udd25 (@aa \ud83d\udd25) 1665970776
\u201cNOT THE FOOT FETISH FOR INFORMATION \ud83d\ude2d #HouseOfTheDragon\u201d— out of context house of the dragon (@out of context house of the dragon) 1665970980
\u201cwas not expecting a feet pic plot line in House of the Dragon but here we are\u201d— lucas hates labor (@lucas hates labor) 1665974130
\u201cI was absolutely not prepared for that foot fetish scene in house of the dragon h\u201d— halloween queen caseyjane. (@halloween queen caseyjane.) 1666046179
\u201calicent selling feet pics for intel was not on my house of the dragon bingo card\u201d— lady tess(a) (@lady tess(a)) 1665970961
\u201cOne valuable lesson house of the dragon has taught me is that feet were and will forever be a lucrative business that could take down kingdoms\u201d— Sof \ud83c\udf38 (@Sof \ud83c\udf38) 1666051835
\u201ci\u2019m in shock that i had to watch a scene with a foot fetish. please respect my privacy as i recover from this emotional trauma #HOTD\u201d— luna (@luna) 1665973193
So who exactly invented Larys Strong's foot fetish?
Well, according to director Clare Kilner it was credited writer and executive producer Sara Hess who came up with this idea.
“Her mind is incredible. I mean, she really wrote us a wonderful episode,” Kilner told Entertainment Weekly’sWest of Westeros podcast.
"But, yeah, that was an interesting scene actually. Funnily enough, you get the intimacy coordinators for all the nudity, but they don’t think about it for this."
Describing the scene, Kilner added: "It’s so invasive what he does. Looking at her feet and then having a w***. It’s so intrusive and invasive. It’s a really dirty scene."
House of the Dragon continues airs on Sky Atlantic and Now on Mondays at 2am, or viewers can catch the episode later at 9pm.
