Throughout the first season of House of the Dragon there has been incest, death, gore and now a "foot fetish" scene appeared in the latest episode of the Game of Thrones prequel.

In the ninth episode, "The Green Council" which aired last night (October 17), viewers shared their shock at the "foot fetish" scene involving Alicent Hightower and Larys Strong (spoilers ahead).

During the scene, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) appears to get intel from Larys (Matthew Needham) by removing her shoes and stockings to reveal her bare feet and she looks away as Larys then pleasures himself.

The interaction garnered widespread reaction on Twitter as viewers couldn't quite believe what they had just watched.





















































So who exactly invented Larys Strong's foot fetish?

Well, according to director Clare Kilner it was credited writer and executive producer Sara Hess who came up with this idea.

“Her mind is incredible. I mean, she really wrote us a wonderful episode,” Kilner told Entertainment Weekly’sWest of Westeros podcast.

"But, yeah, that was an interesting scene actually. Funnily enough, you get the intimacy coordinators for all the nudity, but they don’t think about it for this."



Describing the scene, Kilner added: "It’s so invasive what he does. Looking at her feet and then having a w***. It’s so intrusive and invasive. It’s a really dirty scene."

House of the Dragon continues airs on Sky Atlantic and Now on Mondays at 2am, or viewers can catch the episode later at 9pm.

