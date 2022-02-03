Game of Thrones Studio Tour: Your personal guide

If you are a Game of Thrones enthusiast, you can now experience the Seven Kingdoms with the world’s only permanent Studio Tour devoted to the renowned series.

Simon Calder, The Independent’s travel correspondent, received exclusive access to Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, to explore the new £24m attraction.

The tour will take you to all corners of the Seven Kingdoms, including Dragonstone, the castle that’s perched on an island off the east coast of Westeros.

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour is open to the public starting Friday, February 4. Tickets cost £39.50 and must be purchased in advance online.

Sign up to our newsletters here.

