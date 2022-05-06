Reporting the news during election nights isn’t for the faint-hearted. It takes endurance, skill and composure – and, sometimes, a little treat to keep you going.

That was the case for BBC News mainstay Huw Edwards, who got caught out eating "a little bit of croissant" live on air this morning during local election coverage.

Huw enjoyed a snack while on the early shift this morning, with a clip of him noshing quickly going viral after it happened at 5.37am.

After finding the camera on him earlier than expected, Huw said: “I’m going to admit to you that I’ve just had a little bit of croissant.

“I’m just finishing it, and I’m ashamed to say that, but there you go.”

That wasn’t the end of #croissantgate either, with election analyst Sir John Curtice asking where he could get one of his own.

“I’m just wondering whether Sir John Curtice has been helping himself to French patisserie this morning.”

“I was just about to say Huw, whether you were going to send them up to us, because they’ve certainly not reached here yet,” Curtice replied.

With the mammoth shifts these lads put in reporting the elections through the night, they deserve a little snack every now and then. Let them eat croissant, we say.



It comes as the UK wakes up to the news of the local election results, with the Conservatives losing flagship councils in London.

Labour managed a historic win in the Tory council of Westminster, which has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1964. The biggest result in the capital though was Wandsworth, often described as the “crown jewel” for the Tories and cited as Margaret Thatcher’s favourite council.

