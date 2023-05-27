The final ever episode of Soccer AM descended into chaos on Saturday after comedian Jack Whitehall made a series of jokes about the Royal Family, Rolf Harris and Ruper Murdoch.

The long-running football-themed magazine show was cancelled by its broadcaster Sky earlier this year bringing to an end its nearly 30-year spell on the network.

Much like most of the show's history the final episode went out with a bang and a minor bit of controversy.

The guest for the final episode included rapper Stormzy, actor Stephen Graham and the aforementioned Whitehall as well as presenters John 'Fenners' Fendley and ex-professional footballer Jimmy Bullard.

Speaking to the panel, Whitehall flirted with controversy and was briefly muted when he began making jokes about Sky's owner Rupert Murdoch, the Royal Family and disgraced sex offender Rolf Harris, who died earlier this week from cancer aged 93.

After being asked about the Royal Honours list Whitehall said: "Every year, the amount of brown-nosing I’ve done with that royal family! Also, I’d take anything, I’d have the one’s they stripped off Rolf.”

The joke prompted audible gasps from the audience and crew and Bullard, laughing, stood up and walked off camera.

Whitehall then attempted to defend himself adding: "Oh come on Jimmy! It’s the last show, let’s go out with a bang! It’s the end of term!”

The 34-year-old stand up then appeared to go a bit too far for the production team and appeared to be muted while making a reference to Rupert Murdoch, which judging by Stephen Graham's face was a bit risque.

Whitehall has referenced the controversy. In a tweet, he wrote: "Do not go gentle into that good night. #SoccerAm So much love for this show. This felt like a fitting send-off for me - I think over the years I’ve been muted more than any guest. Saturday mornings won’t be the same!"

