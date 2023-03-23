Resurfaced Soccer AM 'Soccerette' clip shows just how much TV has changed

A compilation of the best moment's from Soccer AM's Soccerettes segment has resurfaced - and it's proving how much TV has changed.

In the segment, girls, many of whom were newly-18, walk on stage in their favourite football shirts, while men in the audience jeer and catcall them.

While now-familiar faces including TalkSport presenter Natalie Sawyer and Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe, many are only just realising how inappropriate it was.

Soccer AM announced that this season of the football show would be the last, after it began in 1995.

