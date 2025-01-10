The Traitors: Kas on Harold Shipman comment, bombshell exit and feeling isolated

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Traitors



During his time on the show, Kasim Ahmed, referred to on the show as Kas, delivered two of the most iconic moments of Season 3 so far and perhaps the biggest bombshell exit in the history of The Traitors.

He also was sadly made to feel isolated with his fellow contestants later apologising to him for making him feel this way.

Kas was a faithful before being banished in the fourth episode with "irrational" suspicions arising because he is a doctor and is smart among them.

In the third episode, it led Jake to accuse Kas of being a traitor at the roundtable as it would "make sense" because of his job and he would be "saving lives during the day then killing Faithfuls at night", to which Kas later replied: "You're basically calling me Harold Shipman or something."

For those that don't know, Harold Shipman was a doctor who was also a serial killer.

"You know when you're really tired and people are just yapping away at you, you have an internal thought and it just comes out? That was basically it," Kas explained to indy100.



"I was thinking this is so irrational [why people suspected he was a traitor], what are you saying? Nothing you're saying makes sense.

"In my head I thought this is making me sound like Harold Shipman! And it turned out it came out my mouth and I said it.

"People reacted and I thought 'what is wrong with everyone in this room, why are they acting so shocked' - it was only about a minute later I was like, oh, I said it out loud...

"I was just having a sarcastic thought that came out."

The Traitors Series 3 is approaching the halfway point / BBC

Kas was later banished and delivered a mic drop moment when he left, making contestants believe they thought they had captured a traitor before revealing he was actually a faithful.

"I had a rough thought of what I wanted to do but hadn't planned exactly what I wanted to say," he said.

"I got a sense of what was happening and I thought it was clearly going to come to me in a few minutes' time, what can I say when I leave?

"I thought I need to think of an accusation that was incredibly stupid and throw it back in their face, I did think if I did go out, what if I pretended to be a traitor?

"Am I allowed? I don't know, I thought if I just do it, no-one can say anything so I thought I'll have some fun, I went there to have fun so I thought I might as well.

"It's such an amazing opportunity, I wanted to make sure I left with a smile on my face so even though I said 'faithful' with a flat face, I turned around and was instantly beaming."

However Kas wasn't always happy through the experience as his fellow faithful left him feeling isolated at times, so much so that during dinner ahead of the roundtable in Episode Four, he ate on his own.

He said: "It was tough, as I said when I was in there I did feel ostracised, I felt there was no grounding to the reason why.

"There were points where it felt a bit personal but it comes back to my background where I'm used to working in busy hospitals where everyone has their own agendas and running up and down.

"In a stressful situation, people can just forget what they're actually doing and it takes a long time to learn how to function as yourself in those situations.

"It wasn't even watching it back when this happened, the second we all got home after filming, I was bombarded with messages from the others saying they were sorry and they didn't realise they had made me feel that way because of the situation.

"It was as I suspected, all lovely people and all excellent - it's just people deal with stress and new environments in different ways.

"It was obviously going to be stressful at times but overall, it was an amazingly positive experience and what a fun game to play. I was rubbish at it but what a fun game!

"I keep saying to myself I wouldn't have made the toast but knowing myself, I would have. I don't think I would [have done anything differently].

"Even if I was a traitor, I think the game would have played out the same way as it was all stuff outside of my control."

In Episode Five, Anna rejected the traitors' offer of joining them with Tyler then being banished at the roundtable.

"I was shocked a bit shocked by both [of those things], not that Anna rejected it but the fact they chose her," Kas said.



"Anna is one of the loveliest people I've met and she wears her heart on her sleeve. Tyler I was really shocked by as that came from nowhere. When you know him, you know he just wouldn't as he's so honest.

"It's a stressful game, people make decisions and they go for it and Tyler was a victim of that.

"I think the traitors are very strong but the attempt to recruit Anna was a mis-step and it's made me question if the faithful can bounce back."

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 9pm on Friday (January 10).



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.