Love Island episode two, what to say? What to say...

The first episode is always a bit slow as people get to know each other, but after sharing beds and stories on day one the islanders relaxed and stirred up some delightful drama yesterday that ended in the first semi recoupling of the series.

People at home got used to their new summer best friends too as they revealed more and more of their personalities in silly games and chats.

And so, another episode brought a fresh round of memes on Twitter.

People reminisced about past contestants and how they would handle the drama:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Which meant the return of that Curtis Pritchard meme:

The eight year age gap between Gemma and Davide, who coupled up at the end of the episode, made people a little uncomfortable:

And people weren't happy with how the boys reacted to Paige revealing she has kissed ten girls in her time:

As always, people thought Twitter memes were one of the best parts of the show:





And they are starting to form opinions about the islanders:





Episode three airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and we already know two new people are entering the villa. We hope they whip up some pure chaos and if they do, we're ready for the memes about it.



Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.