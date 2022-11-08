Those angry with his handling of the pandemic may be looking forward to forcing Matt Hancock chow down on a kangaroo testicle by voting for him to participate in I'm a Celebrity trials.

The Tory MP was officially confirmed as a new contestant on the new series of the reality show on Tuesday's episode. In a teaser video, he said: "This experience will be an adventure. When I'm in the camp people will see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in. People will see me warts and all. See the human side of the guy behind the podium. I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias, but I’m about to find out.”

At the end of the episode Ant and Dec confirmed that he would and fellow new contestant, comedian Seann Walsh, will be taking part in Wednesday's trial which will immediately please the public who are expected to treat Hancock like a "toy."

But the former health secretary might worm his way out of doing some of the activities - and it is because of his involvement in another reality TV show.

Hancock reportedly suffered from trench foot after he competed in SAS Who Dares Wins according to the Express.

Because of this, he may be exempt from some challenges.

A source reportedly told the Sun "It can take up to six months to recover from that, so any water-based tasks or swimming trials would be bad news for his feet."

Hancock had his Tory whip taken off him after it was announced he was joining the jungle while parliament is sitting.

Simon Hart announced: "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect."

A source close to Matt Hancock said: "It's the first I've heard of it. Matt loves a challenge and he won't let anything put him off. He’ll throw himself into all the trials and tasks while on the show and he'll definitely give it his best shot."

They added: "Matt is still working on constituency matters and producers have agreed that Matt can communicate with his team throughout the show if there's an urgent constituency matter.

"Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk, and causes supporting dyslexia, off the back of his appearance. He will, of course, declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal."

