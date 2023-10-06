Matt Hancock saved a celebrity SAS co-star from drowning

Matt Hancock reportedly saved boyband star Siva Kaneswaran from drowning when a CelebritySAS: Who Dares Wins challenge went wrong.

According to the Sun, this Sunday (October 8) viewers will see the celebrities play ‘murder ball’ in the mud in the Vietnamese jungle where recruits form two opposing teams try to fling a tyre towards a goal.

But there was a tense moment when The Wanted singer Kaneswaran was choking under a pile-on.

Hancock told the publication: “There was one moment when I pulled Siva's head out of the mud by his hair, because we were in a massive pile.

“I was second to bottom effectively, across him.

“I could see that his face was underwater and he couldn't get his head up because there were people everywhere.

So I grabbed the back of his hair and yanked him up so he could breathe.”

Kaneswaran commented: “It was horrible.

“You take three steps and the mud takes all your energy out, you're running in deep sand and then you've got to fight against people.

“And then when they take you down, you're going into muddy water and the mud is going, the mud went up to my eyeballs.

“They just squish you to the bottom. I was scared at one point, I was like, ‘Oh my god, am I going to get out of this?’”

The show airs on Channel 4 on Sundays at 9pm. Sounds like this week's episode is going to be pretty entertaining.

