Matt Hancock's tea slurping habit certainly rubbed I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! viewers up the wrong way – and now, a celebrity cosmetic dentist has suggested it could leave him with a hefty £10,000 bill.

Last week, the former health secretary was called out by fellow campmate Seann Walsh for what has since been dubbed "tea-gate" online. Hancock could be heard loudly slurping his cup of tea in Mole Headquarters having won a hot drink and cherry Bakewell following a challenge.

Viewers were quick to comment on the "repulsive" habit, with one saying: "Hearing Matt Hancock slurping his tea is something I wish I hadn’t."

Another added: "Of course Matt Hancock is a tea slurper, as if he couldn’t repulse me anymore."

Dr Sandra Garcia Martin has since claimed Hancock could face an eye-watering bill to "improve his smile." The dentist suggested the MP could benefit from braces, gum surgery, whitening and "probably some veneers".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"His teeth have a yellow tendency, this could be from drinking a lot of tea," said Dr Garcia Martin. "The way to drink tea without it staining is by combining it with water.

"So if he slips or slurps a lot of tea and doesn't drink enough water this will lead to them looking more yellow. It could be from tea or from eating a lot of turmeric, which is found in a lot of Asian foods.

"His teeth are [also] not aligned. His two front teeth have larger proportions than the rest of the teeth therefore they stand out more. If I had to do something it would be alignment, definitely some gum surgery to expose more of the rest of the teeth and probably putting two veneers to compensate the sizes of the rest of the teeth.

"So I would get him braces, gum surgery, whitening and probably some veneers, which would cost around £10,000."

Meanwhile, the backbench MP has already received over 1,000 Ofcom complaints – and no, they weren't all related to his tea-drinking habits.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.







