Moonpig criticised for mocking I'm A Celeb star Nella with new birthday card

Moonpig has sparked controversy after it made a birthday card which appeared to “mock” Nella Rose, a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Rose was in the limelight in the early weeks of the reality show, after she accused fellow contestant Fred Sirieux of being “insensitive” because of a comment about him being old enough to be her dad.

She was offended because she had told Sirieux about the death of her father earlier that day, an event that she said was still raw because of the fact her mother also died when she was young.

Many viewers said her reaction was extreme, however, and it sparked a wave of backlash against the YouTuber.

Now, Moonpig has immortalised the incident by releasing a card featuring a caricature version of Rose with the message: “I’m really offended that it’s your birthday.”

Predictably, it did not go down well.

Moonpig now appears to have deleted the card, but not before one person on social media wrote: “Yeah, never using Moonpig ever again.”

Another said: “So Nella’s going to come out of the jungle and see corporations like Moonpig mocking the trauma she’s faced losing both of her parents recently? Cool.”

A third added: “I don’t like Nella but even I think this is going too far. Surely she could sue Moon Pig for defamation of character.”

