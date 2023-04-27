Naked Attraction guest baffles viewers with X-rated alien confession

A Naked Attraction contestant left viewers and the host speechless after sharing their bizarre sexual fantasy.

The UK dating show from Channel 4 has previously garnered attention from celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen and often raises eyebrows as people try to find love based on the contestants’ naked bodies.

On Wednesday’s show (26 April), Ukrainian Maria, who moved to the UK in 2021, was on a quest for love.

The 22-year-old pansexual and polyamorous woman had narrowed her search down from six to three people and it was at the point that they were asked to divulge their fantasies.

Host Anna Richardson asked the contestant: “What would your secret fantasy be that you would divulge to Maria?”

Non-binary musician, Six, replied: “Okay, I've always wanted to have sex with an alien of some description.”

Richardson wittily replied: “That's out of this world.”

On Twitter, people seemed baffled by the contestant’s response.

One person wrote: “‘I've always wanted to have sex with an alien’..... erm ok then.”

Another asked: “An… alien?”

Someone else wrote, “Sex with an alien” along with a funny GIF.

The next contestant revealed their saucy fantasy, saying she would “love to have a d**k all day to f**k someone with it”.

Maria replied, saying: “That's interesting, that is something I have also thought about as well.”

