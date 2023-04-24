Naked Attraction's raunchiest new-season moments from 'danger' penises to farts

Series 10 of Naked Attraction is here, and there's already wild moments aplenty.

Episode one kicked off with Sarah (formerly David), returning to the show after transitioning gender, and finding love with Keisha - who revealed on their date she once scared someone off with a fart on a bus. How romantic.

Later on, plumber, Jamie, raised eyebrows as he appeared to insult his potential dates, before asking his new partner to call his ex girlfriend for him.

Naked Attraction continues weekly on Channel 4.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters