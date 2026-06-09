NBC's 2026 TV shake-up explained: Every cancelled show and what's still to come

NBC has pulled the plug on nine of its popular shows, including Law & Order spin-off Organized Crime and The Kelly Clarkson Show, with The Hunting Party also now added to the list after two seasons.

The shake-up is part of a wider overhaul of the network’s schedule as it reshuffles scripted dramas, syndicated talk shows and entertainment programming.

Here's everything we know so far.

Which NBC shows have been cancelled?

NBC has cancelled nine shows ahead of the summer schedule, including:

The Hunting Party

Brilliant Minds

Stumble

Karamo

The Steve Wilkos Show

Law & Order: Organized Crime

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Access Hollywood

Access Daily

Why have the NBC shows been cancelled?

NBCUniversal spokesperson Frances Berwick told The Hollywood Reporter: "NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations."

"The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows. These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years and we’re very proud of the teams behind them."

The decision comes after a wider shake-up at NBC following its new 11-year partnership with the NBA. The deal reportedly requires space in its original programming to accommodate as many as 100 regular-season games when the new cycle begins in the autumn.





What’s coming to NBC this summer 2026?

NBC's summer shows include a mix of returning favourites and new premieres, rolling out across June and August:

America’s Got Talent (Season 21): premiered 2 June, with auditions continuing weekly on Tuesdays. Live shows begin 18 August, followed by results nights on Wednesdays

Password (Season 3): premiered 2 June

American Ninja Warrior (Season 18): airs from 8 June

Surviving Earth: premieres 11 June

The Wall: premieres 19 August

Indy100 reached out to NBC for comment

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