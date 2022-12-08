Netflix viewers find game changing 'hack' after searching for 9875

With so many choices, finding the perfect programme to watch on Netflix can be a chore - but now viewers have identified a "hack" to whittle down their search.

(True crime fans - keep reading...)

There is a code that viewers can type into the search bar to reduce our scrolling time, leaving us more viewing time to watch the shows we're interested.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In recent years, there has been an abundance of true crime documentaries on Netflix about the tapes from serial killers such as Ted Bundy, and Jeffrey Dahmer.

While drama series and biopics about true crime released this year such as The Watcher and Jeffrey Dahmer have made the genre even more popular - this is alongside the large online presence of the true crime community who discuss these shows.

Now fans can find all of these shows in one place by simply typing the numbers "9875" into the search bar where a catalogue of Netflix's crime documentaries and biopics will then appear.

@lozlinz Netflix hack for all you crime bingers #netflix #crime #thankyou

TikTok accounts @taylorkreiling, @lozlinz and @shows have drew attention to this hack with videos demonstrating that the hack does actually work - with combined views of over 3.6m, as people praised the trick in the comments.

One person wrote: "It works. best way to find True crime on Netflix."

"Oh yeah. So many Netflix cheat codes out there. You can look them up on the Internet," another person said.

Someone else added: "I didn't think this would work this is really cool thank you."

However, the hack appeared to be less successful for others.

One person said: "I did it and Shrek ForeverAfter came up," while another commented: "I did this and got Wheel of Fortune."

As a commenter highlighted, if true crime isn't up your street then there are a variety of codes for the different genres that will make your search that bit easier.

See a list of all the secret Netflix genre codes to try here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.