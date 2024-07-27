The Paris 2024 Olympic Games kicked off on Friday night with a glitzy opening ceremony, and after organisers of the show decided to include a segment featuring drag queens, right-wingers are once again branding this type of self-expression and art as “satanic”.

Many claimed it was a recreation of ‘The Last Supper’ by Leonardo da Vinci, which depicts a meeting between Jesus Christ and his twelve disciples, but the official Twitter/X account for the Olympics wrote it was actually an “interpretation of the Greek god Dionysus”.

“[It] makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings,” the tweet reads.

A powerful message to send, but right-wingers were outraged at the spin on what they misinterpreted as religious imagery.

“The Olympics opens by making a demonic mockery of the Christian faith,” fumed one viewer, while others vented that it was “overt pagan and satanic symbolism”.

The scene was part of an opening ceremony which also featured a headless Marie Antoinette singing as flames burst around them and heavy rock music played, courtesy of the French metal band Gojira.

This was also – you guessed it – branded “satanic” by conspiracy theorists online.

Even the controversial media personality Andrew Tate claimed it was evidence “satanists control the West and they show you that they worship the devil”.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time that right-wingers have gone after artists expressing themselves and branded them “satanic” – as Sam Smith’s performance at the Grammys last year was met with claims it was “taken over by demons”, and Ireland’s 2024 Eurovision contestant, Bambie Thug, upset certain corners of the internet with their track, “Doomsday Blue”.

Bambie loved the outcry though, and said it was “iconic” that their song is “p***ing off” right-wingers.

