Stranger Things fans discover 'hidden feature' ahead of new Season 5 episodes

Since the first episodes of Stranger Things 5 landed last week, our obsession with the hit Netflix series is well and truly back.

If, like us, you've been searching up theories, reactions or just the show in general, you may have noticed a hidden feature that's appeared at the same time.

Let's just say when you Google Search "Stranger Things", your results page might be looking a little different...

Here is how to see the cool feature yourself:

Google 'Stranger Things'

Google

When you Google Search "Stranger Things", a red polyhedral dice (d20 to be specific) should appear at the bottom of the screen.

The dice is significant because it is crucial to the character's Dungeons & Dragons game and appeared in the very first episode of the show back in season one.

Additionally, the dice has been a central part of a fan theory that believes the Dungeons & Dragons games will predict how their battle against Vecna will end.

Click the polyhedral dice

Google

Once you click the polyhedral dice, red lightning strikes and the screen gets darker...

And it always seems to land on the number 1 -

We're in the Upside Down (search results)

Google

After this, you'll notice that the search results page has been flipped upside down with spores appearing on the dark screen in a nod to the Upside Down we all know from the show.

Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 is out now on Netflix.



