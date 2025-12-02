If you Google Pluribus, you'll now get a major easter egg from the show, Carol

Stranger Things may be dominating our screens and feeds right now, but there are several shows still quietly making an impact in the background of all the noise, and that couldn't be more true for Apple TV's Pluribus.

The show, conceived by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and starring Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn, is on its own path to TV domination - just without the in-your-face marketing and merch. For now, at least.

Instead, it opted for subtle, yet impactful moves that got everyone talking: like releasing the book written by the main character in real life.

In the lead-up to the release, there was very little information about what the show would be about, and all clues fans got came from a phone number at the end of the trailer.

When you called the number, a voice would say: “Hi Carol. We’re so glad you called. We can’t wait for you to join us.” It then offers to get back to you via text message, which reads, “Please know your life is your own, Carol. You have agency!”

And it appears to have paid off.

Pluribus has even managed to trump the record of Severance Season 2, clocking 6.4M hours of watch time for its first two episodes within seven days of release in the US, and it's already secured a second season before the first has even wrapped up.

If you've not yet had chance to delve into it, it follows the "most miserable person on Earth", Carol Sturka, who also happens to be one of the only people immune to a worldwide contagion that's created a hive mind forcing people to be happy.

Finishing every sentence with 'Carol' has also become synonymous with the show (in reference to the way the brainwashed people she meets speak), and now even Google is getting in on the joke... Carol.

Now, if you Google Pluribus you'll be greeted by a simple ticker flying across the screen, reading: "What are you searching for, Carol?"

Fans have started noticing the Easter egg, and they're loving the detail.

"Apple TV is killing it with the fun marketing of this show", one person wrote.

"That's really cool, such a great show", another chimed in.

"They didn't even do this for Sevarence", a third pointed out.

If you're only just buying into the hype, you've come at the perfect time, as episodes are now streaming every week up until Boxing Day.

Pluribus is now streaming on Apple TV

