This Pluribus theory may have just changed what we know about the hive mind

Pluribus is currently rivalling Stranger Things for the most-talked-about show we're all streaming right now. Whether it's the 'smart fridge that gave someone psychosis', or Google's easter egg nod to the show, it's continuously delivering surprises - and that's before we've even got into the plot.

If you're new to the show, which was created by Breaking Bad's Vince Gilligan, it follows life on earth after a contagion that makes everyone happy - except, that is, Carol (Rhea Seehorn), who is one of few people left immune to the joining - and subsequently the most miserable person on earth.

You haven't missed too much, however, as new episodes are still airing weekly until Boxing Day, but some theories about the plot are beginning to emerge.

Apple TV

There have been some rather subtle, yet strange happenings throughout the episodes that have raised major questions for the more eagle-eyed among us - which include a four-beat signal that some fans believe could be the glue holding the hive mind together.

If you listen more closely, the radio signal that Manousous (Carlos-Manuel Vesga) found in episode six was remarkably similar to the RNA pattern sequence shown in episode one.

"Without the signal, a body of the hive cannot link into the collective mind. Without that signal, they’ll be disrupted from the hive, and in turn, they’ll reveal their individuality due to this disconnection", Reddit user, Specialist_Jaguar815 theorised.

"This signal is not the one from space. If it were, Manousos’s radio wouldn’t be able to pick up on it. Therefore, it is emitting from and through Earth. It is emitting to all the hive across the world.

"When someone gets far enough away from it, they lose the collective mind but also lose their memory and sense of self, just like Raban in the Bloodsong excerpt."

IGN / Apple TV

Another fan went on to add that there were some scenes known to be filmed in the Canary Islands, and that its volcanic landscape could also provide the perfect environment for the signal to be disrupted.

"Volcanoes make so much sense though, nothing is used unintentionally in a Vince project", a second agreed.

A third pointed out that Zosia (Karolina Wydra) mentioned in one of the first episodes of the show that the foundations of her home are volcanic. Coincidence?

"Oh they're onto something here", one fan penned.

"This is it and I refuse to believe anything else", someone else chimed in.

Lock in your answers now, because there's just a few more episodes of season one to go.

