Rosie O'Donnell has been the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the past three nights - and has been making a number of digs towards Donald Trump.

The talkshow host and comedian continued the long-running feud between her and the US president as she kicked off her four-night hosting gig.

Here's all wisecracks she's made about Trump so far.

Night 1

- YouTube www.youtube.com

As O'Donnell appeared on stage, she was met with an enthusiastic studio audience chanting her name, to which she then mockingly performed Trump’s infamous “YMCA” dance.

“And if you thought the president hated ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ when it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, buckle up, people,” she said. “Buckle up.”

O'Donnell also touched on how her move to Ireland following Trump's 2024 presidential election win, specifically she shared how her child informed the class they were leaving “because the president of the United States hates my mother ― but in all fairness, I believe my mother hates him more.”

She then appeared to taunt Trump, believing him to be tuning into the show.

“Hi,” she said at camera. “I know you’re watching.”

As she went on with her monologue she barely spoke of Trump - that is until the end where she quipped, “And you know, right now he’s in the White House crying ’cuz I haven’t mentioned him."

Night 2

- YouTube www.youtube.com

On her second night of hosting duties, Trump wasn't mentioned by name - but that doesn't mean there weren't some jokes directed his way.

“This has been kind of a strange experience for me because all of a sudden I’m re-famous,” she said. “I’m back in the spotlight all thanks to President Oompa J. Loompa, who is watching us this evening from inside a catering cart.”

“You know, I couldn’t have done it without you, sweetie,” she added. “You brought me back ― just like you did with fascism and the measles.”

The 64-year-old also gave Trump the nickname “Velvito Corleone,” and went on to criticise a recent Truth Social post of his where he called the Strait of Hormuz as a “new US territory.”

To which O'Donnell noted how this "makes literally no sense.”

“I’ll put it this way: If the US is in charge of the strait, then I’m also straight,” she quipped. “And let’s face it, I’m not. The moronathon continues.”

Night 3

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This night there were less Trump shoutouts, but O'Donnell did provide us with some timely zingers.

“A special hello to those of you watching from home – and from the White House. But I do have some bad news for President Petty Roosevelt,” O’Donnell said.

“That’s all I’m going to say about you tonight, sweetheart. You’ve got to realize it’s time to hang up your wig and let Natalie tuck you in. Time to go nighty-night,” she added, referring to White House aide Natalie Harp, who has been making headlines recently.

O'Donnell is set to host one more night, so no doubt there will be some more Trump trolling...

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