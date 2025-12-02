The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 delivered a fresh package of even more scandal and drama to Utah, leaving social media in uproar.

Still, the real chaos came once the season had wrapped and the Momtok gang took to social media themselves to air their issues with each other.

Thankfully, the long-awaited reunion is just days away, and will be hosted by none other than Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder - who we already know we can rely on to ask the questions everyone wants answers to.

However, one person that won't be in attendance is Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Brunette, who became the hot topic of the season after an alleged kiss with Demi Engemann unravelled a full-blown emotional fair with fellow Momtoker, Jessi Ngatikaura.





Getty

Hannah Fouch is somewhere laughing right now.

It's not known whether the reunion will go into the post-show social media drama that saw Jessi go head-to-head with Demi over whether the show is staged, and erm...that fruity pebbles comment.

“Honey, just because you script yourself doesn’t mean our show is scripted", Jessi blasted on Instagram.

“This behaviour, level of delusion and downward spiral should be studied.”

It won't be long before we get the full lowdown on that saga, however, as season 4 is set for release in early 2026.

Will Marciano Brunette be at the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion?

Hulu

Despite being the MVP of season 3, Marciano has confirmed that he's sitting this one out.

“They already filmed it…I won’t be in it, though,” Marciano answered of whether he'd be at what's set to be a fiery reunion. “Let’s just say, I was asked to do it, but unfortunately, last second, things changed and I didn’t end up doing it.”

We have no doubt he'll be the biggest topic of conversation.

When is the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion will air on 4 December 2025, and was filmed in November. It'll be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Has Demi quit Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

Getty

We don't have confirmation - but there are signs.

Demi previously quit Momtok before season 3 following an argument with co-star Taylor Frankie Paul, in which she claimed she no longer felt "valued".

Then, we didn't see much of her in the opening few episodes after Mikayla Matthews claimed that when it came to re-negotiating contracts for the show, Demi wanted to make "three times" more than everyone else.

Despite that, she ended up becoming a prominent figure once more in this season - but after the Marciano-meets-fruity-pebbles drama unravelled, it's easy to see why she might be ready to call it quits.

As of right now, she's removed any mention of Mormon Wives and Hulu from her social media channels.

Is there a season 4 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

Yes! Season 4 is currently pencilled for "early 2026". We don't have official date confirmation just yet.

